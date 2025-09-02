Jets’ Thomas Milic Looks to Reclaim Spotlight After Rollercoaster Sophomore Season

Jets prospect Thomas Milic looks to reclaim third goalie spot on depth chart following a troublesome sophomore season.

The Winnipeg Jets were surprised when a fifth round pick quickly turned into the franchise's top prospect as breakout goaltender Thomas Milic quickly rose the rankings. Since being drafted back in 2023, the BC native quickly developed as he managed to secure an 11-3-2 record with a 2.45 goals against average through 18 starts in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals. His rise to fame happened so quick that he got the call up to the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. Through 33 starts, Milic again impressed with a 19-9-2 record with a 2.72 GAA just months after being drafted.

Winnipeg fans couldn't wait to see what was to come in his sophomore season but what they got was a different story. The hot streak came to an end as Milic couldn't keep up with the pace of the AHL and was roughed up for a 3.44 GAA and a 5-12-4 record. He was dominant in the ECHL once again with a 11-5-2 record that was amplified by his stellar 1.82 GAA through 18 games. Milic carried his success into the postseason with Norfolk and helped the Admirals to the second round with a 1.61 GAA and a .945 save percentage.

The expectation is the Milic will be back with the Moose this upcoming season and will make for an interesting return as the 22-year-old looks to come back with a vengeance. He is expected to split starts with another rising talent in Domenic DiVincentiis as well as regular AHL netminder Isaac Poulter. One of the three will likely be sent to the ECHL and Poulter has an impressive enough record at 40-24-11 along with a 2.88 GAA that likely keeps him ahead of the others.

It leaves Milic and DiVincentiis, which could make for an exciting position battle at training camp. Milic will could breakout and continue his red hot play from last season or he could falter once again. Winnipeg would like to have another young option in the wings as a goaltender that could come in if Connor Hellebuyck was to get hurt and could help split time with backup Eric Comrie. Heading into last season, that was trajectory for Milic before things quickly spun out of control. Entering this season, he finds himself behind Poulter on the depth chart and will need to make the most of his starts if he wants to be the starter for the Moose.

If Milic can continue to produce the numbers he once was during his hot streak, the Jets could take an extended look at bringing him up to the main roster once Eric Comrie finishes his one-year deal.

