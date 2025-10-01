Kaprizov Scores on Historic Contract Day as Jets Fall 3-2 to Wild in Hellebuyck’s Return

The Winnipeg Jets drop their fourth game in five, falling 3-2 on the road to the Minnesota Wild in a star-studded exhibition matchup.

The Winnipeg Jets dropped another preseason matchup on Tuesday, falling 3–2 to the Minnesota Wild and slipping to 1–3–1 in exhibition play. Despite outshooting Minnesota 28 to 19 and generating plenty of scoring opportunities, defensive breakdowns once again proved costly. With one preseason game remaining, the Jets will look to use the lessons from a mixed exhibition slate to make the necessary adjustments ahead of the regular season.

The game got off to a strong start for the Jets, who took an early lead thanks to a lucky goal from depth forward Cole Koepke. One of the key storylines entering Tuesday’s game was the competition for the final roster spots, and recent signee Koepke made a solid case with a confident performance, scoring a goal, blocking two shots and drawing a tripping penalty in just under 14 minutes of ice time.

His goal came off a failed Wild breakout when a bouncing puck intended for a defender slipped past him into the low slot. Koepke quickly picked it up, cut to the middle, and slid a backhand shot five-hole on a moving Jesper Wallstedt.

Minnesota answered later in the first period by taking advantage of a fortunate bounce. While trying to disrupt a Wild breakout pass aimed at Matt Boldy, defenseman Neal Pionk inadvertently redirected the puck right to Boldy. He quickly picked it up in stride and scored on a clean breakaway wrist shot, tying the game. Pionk’s night would include another costly mistake later on.

Winnipeg regrouped at the first intermission and answered just 48 seconds into the second period with a quick goal from Vladislav Namestnikov. A promising sign for Jets fans was the chemistry between new potential linemates in Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo, who combined on the team’s second goal. Iafallo won a puck battle behind the Wild net, spotted Namestnikov sneaking into the slot, and delivered a sharp pass across the crease for a quick tap-in finish.

The Wild again responded minutes later, capitalizing on another subtle defensive miscue by the Jets. Defenseman Logan Stanley, hoping to make an impression with Dylan Samberg sidelined for six to eight weeks, failed to clear the front of the net during a penalty kill. This allowed Joel Eriksson Ek to screen Connor Hellebuyck, leading to a point shot that was tipped in by Kirill Kaprizov, who was making his first appearance since signing his historic contract extension earlier that day.

The defensive mistakes continued to haunt the Jets as Pionk would make another costly error. Under pressure along the boards near the blue line, he blindly sends a pass directly to Marcus Foligno, who takes off on a shorthanded breakaway and scores, giving the Wild a 3-2 lead.

That would be the final score as the Jets created several chances in the third period but couldn’t convert, falling just short of tying the game. With a strong performance from their goaltender, Winnipeg would have liked to secure the win. Now sitting at 1-3-1, the Jets will aim to rebound in their final preseason game on Friday against the Calgary Flames.

Player Notes:

Luke Schenn - Under pressure, Schenn rushes a clear off pass from Ville Heinola, instead of regroup, makes a pass of the glass, causing a turnover and a 3-on-2 chance for Ryan Hartman.

Ville Heinola - Takes a 2-minute high-sticking penalty on Kirill Kaprizov in first period.

Vladislav Namestnikov - Receives a creative slap-pass from Toews during a power play later in the 2nd but is denied by Wallstedt on a low-slot one-timer. Involved in a 3rd period scrum: gets boarded by Yakov Trenin, who also receives a roughing minor, while Vilardi also takes a roughing minor in the exchange.

Parker Ford - Battles behind the Wild net and emerges with the puck, setting up David Gustafsson in the high slot for a high-quality chance that misses high but hustles to regain the puck and continues the forecheck, helping sustain zone pressure that leads to a point shot. Drew a boarding penalty in the third as the team was looking for a momentum swing. .

Connor Hellebuyck - Fumbles a puck behind the net leading to a brief Wild surge, but recovers in time to make key saves from the point. Screens and breakdowns lead to several dangerous moments, including a Joel Eriksson Ek screen on a Kaprizov tip-in power play goal. Makes a spectacular diving save in the 3rd after Matt Boldy beats two Jets defenders and feeds Marco Rossi in tight. Stops Matt Boldy again after a 1-on-1 rush following a turnover by Nikita Chibrikov.

Colin Miller - caught covering a Wild forward along the boards during the power play, leaving space for Kaprizov to tip in Buium's point shot. Later beat wide on a 1-on-1 rush by Matt Boldy but Hellebuyck bails him out with a save.

Haydn Fleury - fails to clear the front of the net during the Wild’s power play, misses coverage as Eriksson Ek sneaks behind him for a screen, contributing to Kaprizov’s tip-in goal.

