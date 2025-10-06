New Reports of Salary Cap Surge Could Be What Winnipeg Needs to Stay a Contender

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reports the salary cap could rise more than expected in coming seasons, giving the Winnipeg Jets, who need cap flexibility more than most teams, much-needed room for future roster moves.

The NHL is on a steady upward trajectory, with franchise values skyrocketing across the board.

Winnipeg’s worth has nearly doubled over the past four years alone.

This surge has sparked speculation about potential salary cap increases, and insiders have begun to share projections for what might be ahead. Recently, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet introduced a new figure that has caught attention.

During an episode of his podcast '32 Thoughts', Friedman mentioned hearing from multiple sources that the salary cap could jump to $107 million next season. If true, this would be an $11.5 million boost from the current $95.5 million cap, potentially giving teams like the Winnipeg Jets more financial freedom.

"I've had a couple people mentioned the number 107 to me, as you mentioned, supposed to be 104 next year, I'm hearing the number 107 come up," Friedman explained to co-host Kyle Bukauskas "I think there are some people who really think, even the year after, where it's temporarily at least it's in pencil for 113 that that could go even higher."

The Jets, fresh off a President’s Trophy-winning season, are dealing with a string of injuries as they enter the new campaign. Key forwards Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry, as well as defenseman Dylan Samberg, are sidelined on injured reserve. With only $3 million in cap space available, an increase would be crucial in helping the Jets keep their momentum going. A bigger salary cap would particularly assist Winnipeg in trying to re-sign star winger Kyle Connor, one of the franchise’s top players ever. Every additional dollar could be vital to locking down the pending free agent’s future with the team.

Contract talks also loom for injured forwards Perfetti and Lowry, who both need new deals. Meanwhile, beyond their top four defensemen, the Jets face decisions regarding veterans Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, and Logan Stanley. Each is nearing their early- to mid-30s and potentially on the way out or requiring fresh contracts. Given these challenges, Winnipeg is expected to need more cap room than most teams as they push for more Stanley Cup contention.

Friedman’s remarks suggest that the hockey community is anxiously waiting for confirmation on the salary cap’s future. He noted that the NHL’s Board of Governors is scheduled to meet next week and again in early December, with the cap increase high on the agenda.

