Winnipeg's Newest Top Prospect Eying Redemption After Devasting NCAA Finals

Winnipeg's 2025 first round pick Sascha Boumedienne eyes another shot at a national title following loss in last season's final.

The Winnipeg Jets used their most recent first round selection in 2025 on Boston University's Sascha Boumedienne. The 18-year-old defenseman, born to Finnish and Swedish parents, earned his selection after an impressive freshman season with the Terriers, tallying three goals and ten assists for 13 points and a +8 rating over 40 games.

The two-way defenseman has been noted in scouting reports as having high hockey IQ as he is constantly scanning the ice, making sure he is rarely out of position and can close out offenders before they have the chance to make a move. His play helped the Terriers make it all the way to the National Championship game this past season before losing to Western Michigan. Boumedienne played a key role in Boston's run to the Finals, contributing an assist, firing four shots from the blue line, and posting a +1 rating through the first three rounds, before finishing the series with a -1 rating in the Finals.

Redemption will likely be on his mind heading into next season but more will be in his way than he expects. The NIL rule changes that have taken over college athletics have extended to hockey with some big schools like Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State all adding top end junior talent. This will be the best thing for Boumedienne's development as the competition around him is getting better and they always say "iron sharpens iron."

Back at the start of the 2021-22 season, Boumedienne made the smart but difficult choice to come to North America and play in Ohio with the Ohio Blue Jackets 16U AAA team of the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League. He then moved to the USHL and began playing with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Being on the other side of the world from your family isn't easy but Boumedienne is hoping to make it work as he could turn into a break out defenseman by developing in these more advanced league's with the best junior talent in the world coming to play.

Boumedienne likely won't be in action for the Jets for quite some time as he will play a season or two more of college hockey before then deciding if he wants to stay for another season or sign an entry level deal with the Jets and begin playing pro hockey, likely with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. If he can continue to develop quickly and add some weight onto his 6-foot-2 frame, than we could only have to wait two seasons for this first round talent to arrive. For the time being, fans can keep tabs on Boumedienne's development by keeping up with his journey of redemption trying to make up for his finals loss this past season.

