Jets First-Round Pick Gears Up for First Full Pro Season in the AHL

The Manitoba Moose will be housing some exciting projects heading into this season with the most notable storyline entering the building is 2023 first round pick Colby Barlow, who is expected to make a full-time jump to pro hockey for the 2025-26 season.

The 20-year-old Orillia native has spent the last four seasons in the OHL with the Owen Sound Attack and Oshawa Generals, putting up 148 goals and 97 assists for 245 points through 230 games. Last season, he made the jump to the AHL and played pro hockey minutes for the first time and did well. Barlow scored and dished for two assists for a point-per-game average through three games.

He will now get the opportunity to show the organization what his skill set is and if he will be able to handle the pro style of play in the AHL. If he succeeds and puts up similar numbers to his brief stint last season it could mean that we finally see Barlow make his NHL debut in 2025. His large 6-foot-1, 194 pound frame allows Barlow to keep up with the physicality of the pro style of play and if he adjusts to the style of play could mean a clearer path to an NHL debut in 2025. Winnipeg's list of left wingers is a lot shorter than if Barlow was a center or right winger.

If injuries plague the Jets offence this upcoming season, Barlow has few names ahead of him like Cole Koepke, Samuel Fagemo and Phil Di Giuseppe. This would require a lot of bounces his way as Koepke and Di Giuseppe have NHL experience while Fagemo has some but has shown to be a prolific forward at the AHL level.

Barlow's fate is ultimately in his own hands as if he can outperform these players in his way and get a couple lucky breaks we could see him get a chance this season or almost certainly next pre-season.

