McGroarty-Type Situation Brewing With Jets' Top NCAA Prospect Approaching Graduation, Decision Point

Jets 2023 third-round pick Zachary Nehring is dominating the NCAA with no entry level deal to show for it.

The Winnipeg Jets used their third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on a large 6-foot-3 winger in Zachary Nehring. The North Dakota native excelled as a youngster, going to one of the most elite hockey programs in the world at Shattuck St. Mary's Prep school.

There he dominated in the same programs as other high-end prospects like Zeev Buium and Berkly Catton. His most successful year at the school was when playing with the 18U Prep team, when he recorded 39 goals and 46 assists for 85 points through 54 games. He would go on to get drafted 82nd overall following that season and would transition into the USHL and play with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Nehring would see some regression in a new league as he managed to score just nine goals and recorded five assists for 14 points through 44 games. This past season, he made the jump to the NCAA and join Western Michigan University. Nehring flourished and was back to being an impact player once again as he posted an impressive 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points through 42 games.

More Winnipeg: Winnipeg Youth Hockey Player in Running For Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year

The Broncos were a force to be reckoned with as the repped the best offense in the country, averaging 3.98 goals per game. Nehring was Jets

Nehring didn't find the back of the net in the NCAA Tournament but dished for one assist in their first round matchup versus Minnesota State. He remained aggressive, finishing with 12 shots through four tournament games en route to a National Championship. In the Finals, Nehring faced off against Boston University's Sascha Boumedienne, who would go onto to be drafted by Winnipeg months later in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Despite his recent run of success, the Jets aren't able to give Nehring an entry level deal until he graduates from university in which they will have 30 days to either make a contract offer or let the rights expire and he becomes a free agent.

The now 20-year-old winger is starting to show his upside and has played well in league's and programs where other top end talent has been present. The last thing Jets fans want is another Rutger McGroarty situation where an American prospect isn't interested in playing for the Jets and wants a clearer path. Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff certainly doesn't want the pick to go to waste and will need to make sure Nehring is still interested in playing for the Jets rather than wanting to explore his options with another team that will give him a better chance.

More Winnipeg Jets: Jets' Thomas Milic Looks to Reclaim Spotlight After Rollercoaster Sophomore Season

One way or another, Winnipeg fans won’t have to wait long for answers. Over the next few seasons, several Jets prospects will be pushing to make the leap, as many are reaching the age where that transition becomes necessary. Among the top names to watch are Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Colby Barlow, Kieron Walton, and Brayden Yager just to name a few. This could create a logjam for Nehring and potentially lead to a situation where the Jets either trade his rights or risk losing a promising talent for nothing if they let him walk as a free agent. Winnipeg fans will be hoping it doesn’t come to that.