30 Years Of Pain: The Unfathomable Losing Streak That Haunts The Sudbury Wolves In Kitchener

The Sudbury Wolves were shut out 3-0 by the Kitchener Rangers on Halloween night. San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch stopped all 19 shots he faced for his first OHL shutout, while Sudbury’s struggles at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium continue.

Courtesy of @OHL_History on X, Kitchener has dominated the Wolves for many, many years in their home building. Sudbury’s last regulation win at the ‘Aud’ came all the way back in 1995, on Oct. 22. It has been 30 years since the Wolves have won a game in regulation against the Rangers on their home ice.

During this unfathomable stretch, Kitchener is 32-0-1-1 against Sudbury. Obviously, with these two organizations playing in different conferences and the extensive travel to get to each other’s home rinks, they don’t play often, but this stat is just so incredibly bizarre.

The Wolves' last win in Kitchener was an overtime victory on Oct. 7, 2018. The hero in that game for Sudbury was Blake Murray, who scored 50 seconds into the extra frame. Buffalo Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was in between the pipes for the Wolves and made 30 saves on 32 shots.

