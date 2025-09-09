Former OHL Teammates Dealt For Each Other In NHL Trade

A minor NHL trade went down on Sept. 4 between the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers. The two players involved in the deal have a history with each other from their time in the OHL, which includes winning an OHL Championship with the Peterborough Petes in 2023.

It was a one-for-one swap between prospects Tucker Robertson — traded to Philadelphia — and Jon-Randall Avon — traded to Seattle.

Both players have gotten off to slow starts to their professional playing careers. Additionally, both are entering the last year of their entry-level contracts, and a change of scenery may be exactly what they need to break through at the AHL level and earn another contract.

Robertson, 22, was taken 123rd overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Kraken. He played three seasons in the OHL, with the Covid-19 pandemic taking away his 2020-21 season. He played for the Petes during his entire tenure in the league, recording 189 points (65 goals, 104 assists) in 191 games.

During the 2022-23 season, when Peterborough were crowned champs, Robertson led the team in goals (36) and points (90) during the regular season. He finished second on the team in scoring during the playoffs with 22 (9 goals, 13 assists) in 23 games.

Through his first two professional seasons, the Toronto, Ontario, native has 77 AHL games under his belt, registering 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists).

Avon, 22, went through the 2022 NHL Draft without hearing his name called. However, shortly after attending Philadelphia’s rookie development camp, immediately after the draft, the Flyers signed the speedy forward to an entry-level contract.

Avon came into the league as a top prospect. His hometown Peterborough Petes drafted him 11th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, and just like Robertson, he spent his entire tenure in the OHL with the Petes.

Robertson had the better OHL career than his former teammate Avon, who recorded 139 points (62 goals, 77 assists) in 179 games. However, Avon has had slightly more success in the AHL, playing two full seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, scoring 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 125 games.

