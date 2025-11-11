Fresh Start: Owen Sound Acquires Former Top Ten Pick From Peterborough

The Owen Sound Attack surprisingly traded away one of the team’s top scorers, Michael Dec, to Erie just a few weeks ago. Well, General Manager Dale DeGray has executed another trade, acquiring former top ten pick Caden Taylor from the Peterborough Petes.

The Attack acquired Taylor in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (OTT) and a conditional 2028 fifth-round pick (KGN). The Petes acquire draft capital to bolster their trade chips in case they want to go out and acquire more firepower before January’s trade deadline.

The Petes acquired Taylor back in January 2024. At the time, he was playing for the Sudbury Wolves, who drafted him ninth overall in the 2023 draft. It was essentially a one-for-one deal for defenseman Donovan McCoy.

Taylor played all 68 games last season for Peterborough, recording 15 goals and 16 assists. His first year of NHL draft eligibility didn’t pan out the way he would’ve wanted, but the entire season was a struggle for the Petes.

The 6-foot-3 winger is a talented player with an incredibly lethal release. He’s a high-volume shooter and a threat on the power play. However, there are consistency and compete level issues without the puck that have had scouts disappointed with his play.

Taylor has registered one goal and three points in eight games this season. The Shanty Bay, Ontario, native hasn’t played since Oct. 10, and the rumours were that he was granted a personal leave from the Petes, as they looked to find him a fresh start with another organization.

Taylor has the potential to be an impactful player in the OHL, and placing him in a successful environment like Owen Sound may be the key to helping him bring it all together.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Owen Sound Unloads Top-Four Scorer In Surprise Move To Acquire Toughness From Erie

Owen Sound prioritizes toughness, trading a top forward for a physical presence. Erie gains offensive upside in this rather surprising OHL deal.

Brantford Continues Undefeated Regulation Streak; Jay McKee Achieves 300th Win

Brantford Bulldogs' undefeated streak continues, and Head Coach Jay McKee notches his 300th OHL win.

Top NHL Draft Prospect Alessandro Di Iorio Has Immediate Impact In Season Debut

Sidelined with an injury to start the season, Alessandro Di Iorio explodes onto the ice in his season debut, netting two crucial goals for his Sarnia squad.