From Saginaw To Ann Arbor: Overage Forward Nic Sima Set To Join University Of Michigan Hockey

The aggressive, big, north/south skating forward, Nic Sima, has announced his commitment to play in the NCAA following the end of his OHL career.

Sima, 20, is currently playing in his fifth and final season in the OHL. He will join the University of Michigan to play for the Wolverines next season, bringing his size and powerful skating to the lineup.

The 6-foot-3 forward was a high draft pick back in 2021. The North Bay Battalion selected him 27th overall in the second round, betting on his performance from his U15 season with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens, as his OHL draft year was completely tarnished due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2022, Sima was involved in a blockbuster move between Saginaw and North Bay, which saw the Spirit trade away one of their star players, Josh Bloom.

Yes, that is the same Josh Bloom who later rejoined the team for the 2023-24 season, after starting the year playing professional hockey in the AHL and ECHL. Bloom delivered the moment that sent Spirit fans into a frenzy, scoring the Memorial Cup Final game-winning goal with just 22 seconds left to play in the third period.

Although Sima was a high draft pick, and expectations were high for him, the Mississauga, Ontario, native never became the type of player to light up the scoresheet on a nightly basis. However, he quickly figured out his role in the OHL, and what he needed to do to succeed.

Sima is a big-bodied winger who uses his size to his advantage. He will drive hard to the net in transition to cause disruptions and combine his powerful skating and physicality to pressure defenders on their retrievals. He has also developed into a sound defensive winger who can be relied upon in all three zones and on the penalty kill. Offensively, his strongest weapon is his release, as he can, on occasion, beat goaltenders clean with his wrister.

Sima has recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 22 games thus far in Saginaw. On Oct. 18, he suited up in his 250th OHL game.

