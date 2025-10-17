Guelph Adds Blueline Depth In Former Top Defense Prospect; Brantford Acquires Draft Capital

The Guelph Storm added some depth on the backend after trading for a former high draft pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, while, adjacent, the Brantford Bulldogs took advantage of their surplus of defensemen to acquire draft capital.

On Thursday, the Storm announced that they have acquired right-shot blueliner Patrick Babin from the Bulldogs in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick (Oshawa) and a 2029 third-round pick.

“Patrick is a talented young defenseman and amongst the top players in his draft class,” said Guelph GM George Burnett. “He had an exceptional year of development last season, and we are pleased to add him to our group here in Guelph.”

Babin, 17, has started this season playing in a depth role for Brantford, registering one assist in six games. He was the second pick of the second round (23rd overall) in the 2024 draft and was scouted as one of the top defensemen in his draft class.

Last season, the Niagara Falls, Ontario, native spent developing in the OHL’s developmental hockey league, the GOJHL, playing for the Brantford Titans. Babin recorded 34 points (8 goals, 24 assists) in 39 regular season games, which was the most by a U17 defenseman. He added another 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 11 playoff games.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has announced his commitment to play in the NCAA for Bowling Green State University upon completion of his OHL career.

The Bulldogs signed right-shot Czech import defender Vladimir Dravecky and welcomed back fellow countryman Adam Jiricek, strengthening the right side of their defense. Unless injuries occur, Babin may struggle to secure consistent playing time in Brantford.

However, it’s not set in stone that Babin has an immediate roster spot in Guelph. After all, their right side is also strong, featuring Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Quinn Beauchesne, 2026 NHL draft prospect Rylan Singh, and third-year pro Rowan Topp. Meanwhile, the left side has Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Grant Spada, Daniil Skvortsov, and Noah Jenken.

To me, Brantford GM Spencer Hyman having been afforded a second and third-rounder for a player who probably wasn’t going to be a full-timer for them this season seemed too good to pass up.

That’s not to say this is a bad deal for the Guelph Storm. The addition of Babin allows the organization to let 2009-born rookies Hayden Martin and Zackery Naish develop in the OJHL and CCHL.

