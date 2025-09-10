GOJHL Becomes First Official Development League Of The OHL

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced a new partnership with the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), effective to begin the 2025-26 season.

The GOJHL is becoming the first official development league of the OHL, offering its players an exciting new agreement that will prioritize their development as they progress to the OHL level and beyond.

“From the outset, our goal has been to establish clearer pathways and abundant development opportunities for OHL prospects following their draft year,” said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. “This new partnership creates a deeper, stronger pipeline for talent both entering the OHL and pursuing their goals beyond our league in an ecosystem where players have a world of possibilities in front of them.”

The GOJHL has produced several success stories over the last few years. The London Knights organization has utilized the Southern Ontario-based league as a source of development for its young players.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk were both high draft picks in their OHL draft year. However, instead of forcing them in the lineup on a nightly basis as 16-year-olds, where they would’ve played minimal minutes, London sent both of them to play for the St. Thomas Stars (Bonk) and Komoka Kings (Cowan) in the GOJHL for the majority of the 2021-22 season.

Fellow London Knight forward Sam O'Reilly is another player who benefited from the same development path. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded an incredible 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in just 35 games for the London Nationals. With him on that team for 22 games was his teammate in London, Jacob Julien.

As London and OHL fans have come to know, those three players became superstars for the Knights organization, achieving back-to-back OHL Championships and winning the 2025 Memorial Cup. Their time playing in the GOJHL prepped them for the OHL the following year, which played a factor in both going in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This new initiative is designed to create a cohesive framework that:

Supports the growth and development of OHL prospects

Provides a unified approach to training, competition, and mentorship

Elevates the overall standard of development for players

Ensures long-term success for athletes while strengthening the GOJHL

“The GOJHL has long been a proven pathway for players advancing to the OHL, with consistent success year after year,” said GOJHL Commissioner Craig Spada. “The numbers speak for themselves – more than 15 players from this past season’s Memorial Cup-winning London Knights began their development in our league. With this new OHL Development League partnership, we’re excited to further enhance the player experience and provide even greater opportunities for young athletes to flourish.”

Another success story is Montreal Canadiens prospect Florian Xhekaj. After having the 2020-21 season completely wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xhekaj played the following year in the GOJHL for the Pelham Panthers. He was voted to the league’s Rookie All-Star Team after recording 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games.

The robust power forward went on to have two strong seasons in the OHL with the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs. Montreal drafted him 101st overall in 2023, uniting him with his older brother Arber in the historic NHL franchise.

“This partnership strengthens the connection between our league and the OHL, creating a development framework that benefits players, teams, and communities across Ontario,” added Spada. “We thank the OHL for their collaboration and commitment, as together we continue to reinforce a system where the growth of the player – on and off the ice – remains the top priority.”

The OHL has implemented numerous league-wide changes under the leadership of new commissioner Bryan Crawford. The recent announcement regarding the partnership with the GOJHL further enriches the league's reputation as the best development league in the world.

