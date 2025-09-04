Kitchener Rangers & Guelph Storm Named Finalists To Host 2027 Memorial Cup

The finalists to host the 2027 Memorial Cup tournament have been named. The Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers, OHL rival organizations, have been announced as the two finalists.

As per the CHL’s press release, the finalists were determined by the 2027 Memorial Cup Site Selection Committee, an independent panel of five individuals with extensive experience across the sports landscape. This committee will also be responsible for selecting the winning bid.

“Both communities are defined by devoted fan bases and a deep-rooted tradition in our game, and each has played an important role in shaping junior hockey’s history. The Memorial Cup continues to be a celebration of hockey excellence, community spirit, and national pride, and we are confident that either city would provide a fitting and exceptional stage for the 2027 tournament,” said President of the CHL Dan McKenzie.

The Kitchener Rangers organization has hosted the Memorial Cup tournament four times (1962, 1975, 1984, 2008). They have also appeared in the event six times, winning the event back in 1982 and 2003.

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, or the “Aud” as many like to call it, is one of the best junior hockey rinks in the entire CHL, and Kitchener fans are regarded as some of the loudest fans in junior hockey.

Their rivals, on the other hand, the Guelph Storm, have hosted the Memorial Cup tournament once, back in 2002. However, they did co-host the event in 1962 with Kitchener.

Guelph has competed six times for the Memorial Cup (1996, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2019), attending the event four times in a span of just nine seasons.

The last OHL organization to host the Memorial Cup was the Saginaw Spirit in 2024. How could anyone forget that crazy final game between Saginaw and the London Knights? Josh Bloom went hero for the host city, scoring the game-winner with just 21 seconds left to play in the third period, earning Saginaw’s first Memorial Cup trophy in franchise history.

According to Jeff Marek via X, both the Kingston Frontenacs and Niagara IceDogs organizations applied to host the 2027 event as well.

