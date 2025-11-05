London Knights Pipeline Explodes: Prospects Deliver Dominant October In GOHL

Each month, the OHL will conduct a prospects round-up that highlights notable performances by OHL-affiliated prospects in the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL).

The GOHL became the OHL’s first official development league, making the announcement back in early September. The league has seen several alumni go on to become stars in the league, many who thrived in the London Knights organization — Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, and Sam O’Reilly.

The OHL released their GOHL prospects round-up, and the London organization led the charge in notable performances.

Out of the nine players named, three are in the Knights system.

Reid Gammage, a 258th overall selection by the team back in 2023, leads the GOHL in scoring with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 17 games, playing for the undefeated (17-0) Cambridge Redhawks.

Next up, you had the team’s 62nd overall pick from the 2025 draft, former Vaughan Kings forward Eloan Le Gallic.

Gallic is developing under the St. Thomas Stars organization, the same team Easton Cowan developed under before he burst onto the OHL scene. The Quebec City forward posted 14 points, 13 of which were assists, in nine games during October. He’s now up to 20 points (3 goals, 17 assists) in 14 games, which is third-most on the Stars roster.

Lastly, out of the three London prospects, 2025 fifth-rounder Jake Ritson appeared on the list after recording 3 goals and 8 assists for 11 points in 8 games.

Ritson is an interesting story. He played his previous two seasons over in Winnipeg for the RINK HA Winnipeg Prep organization. However, he is originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, and that is why he was able to be selected in the OHL draft. Much like Le Gallic, he’s displayed a playmaking mentality to start his GOHL career. Seventeen of Ritson’s 21 points thus far this year are assists.

The Knights' developmental pipeline is showcasing remarkable depth. These players who have gotten off to a hot start not only underscores the strength of the organization's scouting and development department, but also signals that there are some names London fans should get excited about.

The full list of notable prospect performances from the month of October via the OHL can be found here.

