Luke Dragusica Suspended For Remainder Of Season Due To Violent Head Slash

Last Friday, during a game between the Oshawa Generals and the Brampton Steelheads, Luke Dragusica received a match penalty for slashing Brady Blaseg in the side of the head. The OHL has now announced the duration of Dragusica's suspension.

We wrote our story on the incident, stating how the league must take this seriously, as what Dragusica did is inexcusable to the highest degree. And the OHL has hammered down on the Steelheads' defenseman.

The OHL announced that Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.

Below is a clip of the slash:

“The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenceless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL,” wrote the OHL in their announcement.

Dragusica will have to apply for reinstatement into the league to play next season, undergoing counselling, community service, and league-mandated education.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Sudbury Wolves Acquire Towering Defenseman From Saginaw

Wolves add defensive depth with the addition of 6-foot-6 Zach Wilson. The towering blueliner arrives from Saginaw after just being acquired by them in early October.

Guelph Storm Named 2027 Memorial Cup Hosts

Guelph Storm secures the hosting duties for the 2027 Memorial Cup, marking the second time the organization will host the event.

Ottawa Sweeps The Weekend: The Young 67's Are Officially The OHL's Biggest Early Season Surprise Story

Ottawa 67's young roster is surprising the OHL, showcasing depth on offense and stellar import talent. Their surprising early season success continues with back-to-back wins over the weekend.