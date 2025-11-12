OHL Dishes Out Several Suspensions In Result Of Greyhounds And Barrie's Post-Game Fiasco

The Soo Greyhounds and Barrie Colts were extremely close to having a full-out brawl after the conclusion of their game on Saturday night. As a result, the OHL has handed out suspensions to three players.

The verdict everyone was awaiting to hear was what the league would hand out to the New York Islanders’ 2025 first-rounder, Kashawn Aitcheson, who drenched a fan in water as he was leaving the bench.

The fan said he was soaked and thought Aitcheson should get at least one game. The league agreed with him, but tacked on another, handing the Colts’ leading goal-scorer a two-game suspension.

Wild Night In The Soo: Greyhounds Win Shootout, Kashawn Aitcheson Drenches Fan In Aftermath

Shootout heroics, then chaos erupts. Sault Ste. Marie and Barrie players get in each other's faces post-game, while Kashawn Aitcheson has an inexcusable interaction with a fan.

Aitcheson has been nothing short of incredible for Barrie to start the season. As a defenseman, astonishingly, he is tied for second in the league with 15 goals. He is currently on pace for a 50-goal season. Only one defenseman in the history of the OHL has scored 50 or more goals, Paul Reinhart with the Kitchener Rangers in 1978-79.

A couple of Greyhounds also received suspensions.

Forward Blake Arrowsmith was assessed a game misconduct penalty for slashing on Colts’ Calvin Crombie. The OHL has suspended Arrowsmith for one game.

Lastly, Greyhounds defenseman Spencer Evans was suspended for one game for inciting.

