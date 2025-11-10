Wild Night In The Soo: Greyhounds Win Shootout, Kashawn Aitcheson Drenches Fan In Aftermath

On Saturday, the Barrie Colts made the lengthy six-hour drive further north to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Greyhounds in their home building. It was a tightly contested battle that went down to the wire, which also involved some extracurricular activities after the game, and a potential suspension for New York Islanders' prospect Kashawn Aitcheson.

The Colts had a 3-1 lead, but the Greyhounds' leading goal-scorer, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordan Charron, scored his 15th goal of the season shortly after Brad Gardiner increased Barrie's lead to two.

In the third period, top 2026 NHL draft-eligible prospect Chase Reid scored his seventh of the season on the power play, set up by Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Marco Mignosa, who would later ignite the fuse to the post-game eruption.

No one scored during overtime, so the game went to a shootout. As Mignosa skated to center ice for his turn, he knew that scoring a goal would win the game. Moving from right to left, Mignosa lifted the puck over Ben Hrebik's glove hand, sending the home fans into a frenzy and waving the Barrie Colts bench goodbye.

While the Greyhounds huddled up, celebrating by the penalty box, a few of the Colts appeared to have taken exception to what had transpired and started having words with some of the Soo players at center ice.

During the chirping fest, Greyhounds forward Blake Arrowsmith can be seen raising his stick and jabbing it near the face of Colts’ Calvin Crombie with a referee in between the two. Arrowsmith was assessed a game misconduct penalty and a minor penalty for slashing on the scoresheet.

The Sault Ste. Marie players are seen egging on the Barrie players, clapping their sticks on the ice, saluting them goodbye. Greyhounds' Travis Hayes and Brady Martin, along with Barrie's Evan Passmore and Kashawn Aitcheson, were all assessed misconduct penalties.

Aitcheson may find himself in bigger trouble, however.

As he was leaving the bench and heading to the locker room, there was a video of him splashing a Greyhounds fan with water.

As per rule 23.6 in the OHL’s rule book, “Any player or non-playing Club personnel who physically interferes with the spectators, becomes involved in an altercation with a spectator, or throws any object at a spectator, shall automatically incur a game misconduct penalty and the Referee shall report all such infractions to the Commissioner who shall have full power to impose such further penalty as he shall deem appropriate.”

Although Aitcheson wasn’t assessed a game misconduct penalty on the game’s scoresheet, it would be surprising if the league doesn’t hand out some sort of discipline with recorded evidence of his interaction with the fan.

Tampa Bay Prospect, Guelph Defenseman Suspended Pending League Review

Lightning prospect and Guelph Storm defenseman Grant Spada faces suspension after receiving a match penalty for cross-checking earlier this weekend.

U17 World Hockey Challenge Ends: OHL Players Earn Gold And Silver In All-Canadian Final

Canadian prospects battled fiercely in an all-Canadian final. OHL talent shone, with Flint Firebirds' Charlie Murata leading the way.

Guelph Storm Set To Retire Dustin Brown's No. 32

Dustin Brown's stellar junior career with the Storm earns him a coveted spot among the organization's greats, with his No. 32 set to be honored later this month.