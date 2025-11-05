Kitchener Defenseman Jacob Xu Suspended For Reckless Slash To Opponent's Head

The OHL has handed out a necessary punishment on Kitchener Rangers defenseman Jacob Xu, who made a reckless and careless decision with his stick against his opponent on Halloween night when the Sudbury Wolves were in town.

During the third period last Friday, Xu briefly got tangled up with Los Angeles Kings prospect Jan Chovan on the Wolves. For whatever reason, Xu disengaged and swung his stick over the top of his head, striking the back of Chovan’s head.

Chovan participated in the game and did not miss Sudbury’s next match on Saturday against Owen Sound. As for Xu, the league reviewed the play involving him and handed out supplemental discipline to the defenseman eligible for the 2026 NHL draft.

Xu has been suspended for four games for his dangerous slash. He has already served one game of the suspension and is eligible to return on Nov. 15 against the Guelph Storm.

It was a bizarre incident for a player who isn’t known to have a mean streak.

Xu’s four-game suspension has been met with a lot of questioning and debate online. Many fans argue that four games are not enough and he should’ve received more games. What do you think? Did the league get this one right?

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Plus/Minus Merchants: Why The Brantford Bulldogs' Depth Is Unmatchable

Brantford Bulldogs dominate the plus/minus charts, as they easily coast through another two victories this past weekend.

Canada Crushes Day 1 Of U17 World Hockey Challenge: OHL Players Light Up Scoresheet

OHL's young stars factor in on Canada's dominating day one of the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Maple Leafs Prospect Dominates In Owen Sound Win; Outstanding Start To Season Continues

Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi posted a dominant one-goal, four-assist performance, fueling Owen Sound's offensive explosion and continuing his exceptional season.