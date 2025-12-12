OHL Top Goal Scorer Marek Vanacker Added To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Team Canada announced 27 players to their training camp roster for the 2026 World Juniors. Practices begin this weekend in Niagara Falls, but there was one notable OHL player left off the roster.

Brantford Bulldogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Marek Vanacker, did not make the initial roster despite leading the OHL in goals. His omission from the roster caused quite the chatter online, noting that Hockey Canada is opting not to bring out the top goal scorer in the OHL for the second straight year — Michael Misa was in this situation last year.

Michael Misa, who made this year’s roster, is currently still in San Jose and is listed as day-to-day. According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, Misa is expected to stay with the Sharks for a few more days. With Misa banged up with an injury, Canada has added Vanacker to its training camp roster.

As mentioned, Vanacker leads the OHL in goals. He’s scoring at a goal per game rate with 26 in 26. Eight of those have come on the power play, four have been game-winners, and one on the penalty kill. Vanacker has recorded seven multi-goal games, two of which have been hat-tricks. He has been held without a goal in nine of his 26 games.

While Vanacker’s goal-scoring has popped off the charts this year, if he is to make Canada’s roster, he will most likely be placed in a bottom-six role, where those offensive opportunities may not come to him. Maybe that’s why Hockey Canada excluded him from their initial roster? Do they feel he wouldn’t excel in that kind of role?

Well, the Bulldogs' fourth-year forward has always been a very consistent player for the team without the puck on his stick. That’s why he’s a main cog on their penalty kill.

Vanacker is a forward who can play with pace and utilizes his speed on the forecheck and backcheck. He closes gaps quickly and eliminates time and space for his opponents. He’s always played with a high compete level and rarely puts himself out of position. So, with that being said, Vanacker should play fine in a depth role for Canada.

