Canada 2026 World Juniors: 10 OHL Players Named To Training Camp Roster

Hockey Canada doesn’t want to make the same mistake as last year, and is bringing a loaded team to the 2026 World Juniors, headlined by projected first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna.

Team Canada’s training camp roster was unveiled Monday morning, consisting of 27 players. Of those 27 players, 10 of them currently play in the OHL, and four of them had their junior hockey careers started in the league.

Hockey Canada brought one extra player in each position — 3 goaltenders, 9 defensemen, 15 forwards. They will cut one player from each position before announcing the final roster, which will seek much-needed redemption in enemy territory (USA) during the holidays.

Below are the 10 OHL players, along with their season statistics and NHL affiliate, who have made Canada’s training camp roster.

Forwards

C, Jake O’Brien - Brantford Bulldogs (Seattle Kraken): 26GP, 11G, 34A, 45PTS, +20

*C, Jett Luchanko - Brantford Bulldogs (Philadelphia Flyers): 16GP, 4G, 18A, 22PTS, +6

C, Sam O’Reilly - London Knights (Tampa Bay Lightning): 27GP, 12G, 15A, 27PTS, -12

LW, Liam Greentree - Windsor Spitfires (LA Kings): 22GP, 15G, 14A, 29PTS, +2

*C, Cole Beaudoin - Barrie Colts (Utah Mammoth): 24GP, 14G, 27A, 41PTS, +15

C, Brady Martin - Soo Greyhounds (Nashville Predators): 12GP, 5G, 11A, 16PTS, +7

Defensemen

LHD, Kashawn Aitcheson - Barrie Colts (New York Islanders): 26GP, 19G, 13A, 32PTS, +19

LHD, Cameron Reid - Kitchener Rangers (Nashville Predators): 27GP, 9G, 19A, 28PTS, +13

RHD, Ben Danford - Brantford Bulldogs (Toronto Maple Leafs): 22GP, 1G, 14A, 15PTS, -3

Goaltenders

*G, Carter George - Owen Sound Attack (LA Kings): 22GP, 10-9-2, 3.12GAA, .899SV%, 1SO

* = returnee from 2025 World Juniors

The four OHL alumni who were also named to the roster are forwards Michael Misa, Porter Martone, defenseman Zayne Parekh, and goaltender Jack Ivankovic.

Misa and Parekh were two of the most notable omissions from Canada’s roster at last year’s event, and they clearly could’ve used their offensive firepower.

Martone and Ivankovic are both potential returnees and should be considered locks to make the team. Both players were teammates on the Brampton Steelheads last year, but decided to continue their development in the NCAA, heading to rival schools. Martone committed to Michigan State University, while Ivankovic went to the University of Michigan.

Canada’s training camp begins this Friday, Dec. 12, in Niagara Falls. Canada begins their tournament with a tough matchup on Boxing Day, facing off against Czechia, the nation that kicked them out of the tournament last year in the quarterfinals.

London and Kitchener will each host a pre-tournament game for Canada against Sweden, leading up to their departure. Kitchener has the first game on Dec. 17, and London has the second on Dec. 20.

