Ottawa 67's Announce Jan Egert As New General Manager

The Ottawa 67’s have announced who will be succeeding James Boyd as the team’s new general manager, and they have promoted from within the organization.

On Tuesday, the 67’s organization announced that they have appointed Associate General Manager and Director of Scouting, Jan Egert, as the team’s new General Manager.

Egert brings a youthful approach to the table at just 37 years old. However, he’s been working in a hockey operational role in the OHL since 2011.

Egert started his career as a video coach for the Mississauga organization, carrying that title from 2011-2015. In 2015, Egert was promoted to Assistant General Manager for the Steelheads, and then earned another promotion the following year, earning the title of Director of Scouting.

Egert moved on from the Steelheads organization prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, which is where his time in the Ottawa 67’s organization began. Since the 2018-19 season, Egert has held the role of Associate/Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the 67’s. He has helped draft some absolute gems, such as Matthew Maggio in 2018, Jack Matier and Jack Beck in 2019, and Matthew Mayich and Brady Stonehouse in 2020.

However, his work in the 2021 draft was remarkable, drafting Chris Barlas, Luca Pinelli, Cooper Foster, Brad Gardiner, and Jack Dever all in the same year. Egert’s talent evaluation is a significant strength in what he brings to the table.

Egert is from Switzerland and has served as a video coach for Switzerland’s U20 Men’s National Team at the World Juniors. He’s also served as the video coach for Switzerland’s Men’s Olympic team at the 2022 Olympics.

Former 67’s GM, James Boyd, was appointed the OHL’s new Vice President of Hockey Operations in late October. He remains in Ottawa’s job until Nov. 17, where he will transition into his new role with the league.

