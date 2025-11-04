Plus/Minus Merchants: Why The Brantford Bulldogs' Depth Is Unmatchable

At some point, it will get tiring talking about just how dominant the Brantford Bulldogs are in the OHL this season, but it is impossible to ignore their start to the 2025-26 season.

Brantford went on the road this past weekend, crossing the border to take on Flint and Saginaw on their home turf. Maybe a road trip will slow them down? Wrong, they won both games, outscoring their opponents 13-2 in the process, and still have yet to drop a game this season in regulation.

Newly acquired Bulldogs defenseman Ben Danford has already settled in nicely, playing alongside his Oshawa Generals teammate Zackary Sandhu.

Danford isn’t known for his offense, as he is more of a premier shutdown defenseman in the OHL. But grabbing four assists over the weekend must’ve made him feel good. Additionally, he was a +5, after a -10 start with the Gens.

Danford’s plus/minus rating is going to quickly shoot up while playing for Brantford, although it’s going to be difficult to catch his teammates.

When going to the OHL players leaderboard and filtering for the best plus/minus players in the league, you will realize that the top eight best ratings in the league at the time of writing this all come from the Brantford Bulldogs. Not to mention that Caleb Malhotra and Sam McCue are tied for ninth with three others.

Owen Protz - +18 Adam Benak - +17 Jake O’Brien - +16 Marek Vanacker - +15 Edison Engle - +14 Adam Jiricek - +14 Vladimir Dravecky - +13 Cooper Dennis - +12

The depth and balance this team has is unmatchable. Their defense core has little to no weaknesses. They have the high-end talent in players like Jake O’Brien and Adam Benak, who can take over games. And they have the scorers in Sam McCue and Marek Vanacker that complement those elite playmakers.

The organization could add another offensive threat to their bottom six if they so choose, but the development of third-line center Layne Gallacher has him a solidified spot in Brantford’s lineup, who is a +10.

Holding the league’s best goal differential of +49, the Brantford Bulldogs’ players have turned into the plus/minus merchants.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Blockbuster Trade: Maple Leafs Top Prospect Danford Dealt To Brantford For Massive Haul Of Picks

Brantford goes all-in, acquiring Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford for a massive draft pick haul. The Generals begin a significant retool.

Minnesota Wild's Fourth-Round Steal: Adam Benak Is Lighting Up The OHL For The Brantford Bulldogs

Czech phenom explodes onto the OHL scene, racking up points and dominating competition. Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak is making an immediate impact.

Maple Leafs 7th Round Prospect Announces NCAA Commitment

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has announced his commitment to play in the NCAA for Bowling Green State University upon completion of his OHL career.