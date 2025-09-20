Reversal Trade? OHL's Flint & Niagara Swap Players 13 Months Later

Here’s a trade you don’t see too often. The Niagara IceDogs have reacquired defenseman Artem Frolov and forward Hayden Reid from the Flint Firebirds, two players who were traded from Niagara to Flint 13 months ago in a massive three-team deal involving those two teams and the Barrie Colts.

Below are the full trade details.

Niagara IceDogs Receive:

D, Artem Frolov (2007), 65gp, 4g, 10a, 14pts, 27PIM, -2 (2024-25 season statistics)

F, Hayden Reid (2006), 51gp, 9g, 7a, 16pts, 33PIM, -11

2026 8th-round pick (Brampton)

Flint Firebirds Receive:

F, Charlie Hotles (2008), 33gp, 0g, 2a, 2pts, 6PIM, -6 (10pts, [4g, 6a] in 15 games in the OJHL)

2028 3rd-round pick (Peterborough)

2027 4th-round pick (North Bay)

2026 6th-round pick

The IceDogs have completely revamped their defense core. They played their season opener on Friday night against the Brampton Steelheads, falling short by a score of 4-1. However, they iced seven defensemen, and five of them made their IceDogs debut — Grayson Tiller, Sebastian Dell’Elce, Ben Reisnecker, Liam Spencer, and Artem Frolov (making his debut for a second time).

Frolov played on the team’s third defense pair alongside ex-London Knight Liam Spencer. Hayden Reid centered the second line between a couple of new members to the Niagara organization as well: 2025 first-rounder Ryerson Edgar and former Battalion Reyth Smith.

For Flint, trading away Frolov doesn’t come as a surprise. In the summer, the Firebirds brought in five new defensemen, as they too looked to revamp their defense core. With Anaheim Ducks prospect Darels Uljanskis and promising ex-USHLer Dryden Allen now in the fold, the icetime Frolov would receive from the Firebirds would be sparse.

Flint opens up their 2025-26 campaign Saturday night versus the Saginaw Spirit.

