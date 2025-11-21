Sudbury Wolves Acquire Towering Defenseman From Saginaw

The Sudbury Wolves GM, Rob Papineau, already made one move to enhance the size and physical presence on his blueline this season when he traded for right-shot defenseman Liam Ladds from the Peterborough Petes. Now, another towering defenseman is on his way to the gritty city.

On Thursday, the Wolves organization announced that they have acquired 6-foot-6 defenseman Zach Wilson from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a 2027 13th-round pick.

Wilson, 18, has now been traded twice in just a span of a month. He started with the North Bay Battalion, playing six games for them as a 16-year-old in the 2023-24 season, and then played more of a full-time role last year for them, recording two goals and two assists in 47 games.

The Battalion traded Wilson to the Saginaw Spirit in early October of this season for a 12th-round pick.

Wilson struggled to find a role with Saginaw, skating in just two games this season. The Fenelon, Falls, Ontario, native cuts his travel distance from home in half by joining Sudbury, and will look to gain a role in Sudbury for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

“His best assets are his size and skating ability. Wilson understands that he shouldn’t show the full extent of his reach to opponents. He hides it, letting them approach him, pushing them wide, and when they think they’re getting past them, he pivots and extends his stick, knocking the puck away,” wrote Elite Prospects.

Although Wilson has the size to play a physically bruising game, he would rather use his length to his advantage defensively. He’s slightly the opposite of Liam Ladds. Additionally, his mobility and skating are solid for a kid his size, and could help Sudbury break the puck out of their zone.

