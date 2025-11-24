Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Dealt For North Bay's Top Scorer

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Kaden Pitre has found a new home in the OHL after being dealt by the Flint Firebirds to the North Bay Battalion.

On Friday, the Battalion acquired the former 2022 first-rounder Pitre in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick (WSR) and import forward Ihnat Pazii.

“This move simply comes down to fulfilling a change-of-scenery request from both players in hopes of a good hockey trade that can help all parties involved. In Kaden, we’re getting a legitimate two-way centre who has experience in big moments and someone we feel can add an immediate impact to our roster,” said Battalion Director of Hockey Operations Adam Dennis.

A fresh start for Pitre makes sense. He’s in his fourth year in the league, aiming to earn an entry-level contract from the Lightning before the team loses his rights. He had a career year in 2024-25, posting 22 goals and 53 points in 57 games, managing to stay fairly healthy after having played in only 35 games in the 2023-24 season.

Unfortunately, the two-way, skilled centerman has had an inconsistent start to the season in Flint and once again has been missing time due to injury.

Pitre opened the season with one point in his first six games. During this time, he was also bouncing around positions within the Firebirds’ lineup, shifting between the wing and center. His last six games have been more productive, recording four goals and six points, while playing where he should be, down the middle of the ice.

Flint captain Nathan Aspinall has been a rockstar for his team, Jimmy Lombardi has assumed the role as the team’s number-one center, and Alex Kostov has transitioned into playing at the center ice position for the team this season, and is excelling. Pitre should be inserted into North Bay’s top six, with the idea of pushing Russian import forward, Evgeny Dubrovtsev, to the third line center spot.

As for Pazii, hearing that he was hoping for a change of scenery was surprising. The Ukrainian forward has had a very strong start to the season and was the team leader in points (16 points in 22 games) at the time of the trade. The Battalion have been a more competitive team, largely because of the depth they have on offense, but trading away your top scorer had to be a tough pill to swallow for GM John Winstanley.

Alas, the GM appears to be quite optimistic about bringing in the Tampa Bay prospect: “We’re thrilled to add a truly complete player, someone with elite hockey IQ, high compete, and the ability to impact the game in all three zones. He makes everyone around him better, and we believe he’s the kind of player who will have an immediate impact.”

Oshawa Generals Find Their Number One: Jaden Cholette Earns Consecutive Shutouts

Jaden Cholette delivers consecutive shutouts, solidifying his role as Oshawa's go-to netminder and getting the rebuilding Gens back on track.

OHL Cup Expanding To 25 Teams Is Yet Another Win For The OHL

The OHL announced that the 2026 OHL Cup tournament has expanded to 25 teams, offering more OHL draft-eligible prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of scouts on the big stage.

Luke Dragusica Suspended For Remainder Of Season Due To Violent Head Slash

The OHL drops the hammer on Luke Dragusica for his vicious slash to the head of his opponent, suspending him for the remainder of the season and playoffs.