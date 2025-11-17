New York Rangers’ Fifth-Round Gem Nathan Aspinall: Why His Ascension Demanded OHL Player Of The Week

The Flint Firebirds swept their weekend with an impressive 3-2 overtime victory over the league’s best Brantford Bulldogs, and a convincing 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack. Both wins were led by their fourth-year forward Nathan Aspinall, whose development this season has been impressive.

Aspinall, 19, scored twice in regulation against Brantford and had the primary assist on Jimmy Lombardi’s overtime winner. He just about had the hat trick, with his wrister squeaking through Ryerson Leenders, but Lombardi was there to tap the puck in for Flint, earning them a win that maybe many had circled on the calendar as a scheduled loss.

The Firebirds’ second game of the weekend saw them trailing to start. Owen Sound got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Firebirds poured it on in the second half of the game.

Guess who it was that got them back into the game? Aspinall scored a beautiful end-to-end goal, ending it with an impressive wrister past one of the league’s best goaltenders, Carter George.

Later in the second period, there was a fire drill in the crease of George’s, ending with an Owen Sound player covering the puck with their hand. Flint’s captain, Aspinall, stepped up to take the penalty shot, showcasing his silky mitts to open up George’s fivehole, and tying the game up at deuces.

Aspinall added a couple of assists in the third period, capping off a four-point effort, and the Firebirds’ 6-2 comeback win.

After scoring four times and recording seven points, the OHL named him the Player of the Week. It is back-to-back weeks that the OHL’s Player of the Week comes from the Flint Firebirds. Forward Alex Kostov received the honours last week after recording back-to-back hat tricks.

Aspinall has been playing outstandingly to start his fourth season in the league. He leads the team in points with 27 (12 goals, 15 assists). More impressively, 24 of his 27 points have come at even strength.

The New York Rangers selected him 159th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. They signed him to an entry-level contract a few weeks ago, indicating that the organization recognizes his positive player development.

Aspinall has been playing with a ton of confidence this year, and it’s reflected in his play. He scored 17 goals last season, but there appears to be an emphasis on him being more aggressive offensively and taking advantage of shooting lanes when they are there. Aspinall leads Flint with 70 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 shots per game; last season he averaged 2.1.

The Rangers prospect is on track for a 40-goal season and is set to double his career-high in points.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Saginaw Spirit Sign Top OHL Cup Performer

Saginaw Spirit sign 2025 fourth-rounder Gensen Geldart.

Sarnia Sting Fire Head Coach Alan Letang; Was It Needed?

Slumping Sarnia Sting fire coach Alan Letang after a rough start. Was the change necessary, or is the problem deeper within the team's struggling defense?

OHL Must Punish Brampton's Luke Dragusica Severely For Vicious Head Slashing

Brampton defenseman delivers an absolutely reckless slash to the head of his opponent; he should face heavy punishment for his inexcusable action.