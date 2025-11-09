Tampa Bay Prospect, Guelph Defenseman Suspended Pending League Review

There’s no denying that the Tampa Bay Lightning management and scouting department appreciate and look for prospects who play with an edge. That is exactly what they saw out of Guelph Storm defenseman Grant Spada, when they drafted him with their second-to-last pick of the 2025 NHL Draft.

As per DobberProspects, “Spada’s big and mean. His defensive abilities and shutdown game are what sell his game; he will splatter players on the boards if given the chance.”

Unfortunately, Spada found himself playing a bit too aggressively on Friday night against the Soo Greyhounds, and he is going to suffer the consequences. In between whistles, Spada got spun around with a Greyhounds player, and as they both approached each other, he raised his stick high and appeared to have cross-checked the player in the face.

Spada was assessed a five-minute major match penalty on the play, prompting an immediate suspension review from the league. On Saturday morning, the league announced that they have suspended the 6-foot-5 defenseman pending a review of his actions.

Spada recorded 85 penalty minutes last season, the most on the Storm. In 15 games thus far this season, he has recorded 36 penalty minutes, which are the fourth-most in the league.

