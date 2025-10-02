Trade Alert: Steelheads Acquire Energetic Forward Joshua Avery From Brantford

The OHL Trade market is buzzing, and it all got started with a trade between Brantford and Brampton, two teams just a short drive apart on the 401 and 403 highways.

On Thursday morning, the Steelheads announced that they have acquired 2007-born forward Joshua Avery from the Bulldogs. Below are the full details of the trade.

Brampton Steelheads receive:

F, Joshua Avery (2007)

Brantford Bulldogs receive:

2029 3rd-round pick

2029 5th-round pick

Avery, 18, recorded 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists) in 53 games last season. To start the 2025-26 season, he has recorded one goal and one assist through three games with Brantford.

The Cavan, Ontario, native started the season playing on three different lines through three games. He was regularly situated in Brantford’s top nine, including playing their last match against Sudbury alongside NHL-affiliated prospects Adam Benak and Sam McCue.

However, considering the Bulldogs’ abundance of depth and 2026 NHL draft prospect Caleb Malhotra’s hot start, Brampton’s offer of two high draft picks for the versatile forward probably was too good an offer for Spencer Hyman to turn down.

The Steelheads recognized a need for depth at the center position even before the season began. After Julian Demiglio was injured from a hit during their game against the London Knights and subsequently missed the following game against Peterborough, GM James Richmond felt pushed to make a trade to acquire a centerman.

Avery was a high draft pick by the Bulldogs back in 2023. He was drafted 54th overall in the third round of the draft and still has a lot of potential to reach at the major junior level.

There’s a great opportunity for Avery to go back to his natural position, playing down the middle of the ice on the second or third line for Brampton.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Reversal Trade? OHL's Flint & Niagara Swap Players 13 Months Later

Here’s a trade you don’t see too often. The Niagara IceDogs have reacquired defenseman Artem Frolov and forward Hayden Reid from the Flint Firebirds, two players who were traded from Niagara to Flint 13 months ago in a massive three-team deal involving those two teams and the Barrie Colts.

5 Rookies Who Could Dominate The OHL Rookie Of The Year Race

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi was awarded the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year last season after recording an incredible 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games. He set a new single-season points record by a 16-year-old Owen Sound rookie.

Top NHL Draft Prospect Ryan Roobroeck Named To Team CHL For Upcoming Prospect Showcase