5 Rookies Who Could Dominate The OHL Rookie Of The Year Race

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi was awarded the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year last season after recording an incredible 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games. He set a new single-season points record by a 16-year-old Owen Sound rookie.

The Attack hit a home run when they took the former Toronto Marlboro seventh overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. They’ll have to convince him to stay north of the border, as Mbuyi has an NCAA commitment to Penn State University, and the expectation is that he will join them for the 2026-27 season.

Alas, we have entered a new OHL season, and it’s time to look at the next wave of rookies entering the league. Therefore, let us take a look at five players who could dominate the race for Rookie of the Year in the 2025-26 season.

C, Jaakko Wycisk - Guelph Storm - 6’1”, 190lbs, 2009-03-16

To me, Guelph Storm’s second overall pick, Jaakko Wycisk, is the most exciting prospect to watch this season. He’s already created a highlight-reel first career OHL goal and looks far from a rookie. He doesn’t turn 17 until the middle of March, which means he will play the majority of the season as a true 16-year-old.

Wycisk had OHL teams pique their interest in the star forward after recording three goals and five points in five pre-season games. During the 2024-25 season, he was consistently looked at as a sure-fire top-five pick for the draft. His skill set is what makes him so exciting. When you watch how he skates, handles the puck, and his overall on-ice demeanor, it bears resemblance to Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander. He's a very confident and poised player when the puck is on his stick.

I’m not saying Wycisk is going to become the next William Nylander, but I wouldn’t count out a 100-point season at some point in his OHL career. The 6-foot-1 center should play in Guelph’s top six all season long, and he will have all the opportunities to put together a point-per-game season in his rookie campaign.

C, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs - 6’2”, 182lbs - 2008-06-02

Everyone expects the Brantford Bulldogs to finish the season first in the Eastern Conference and contend for an OHL championship. Their roster is loaded with talent, and some of that talent comes from NHL draft-eligible forward Caleb Malhotra.

Malhotra played last season in the BCHL for the Chilliwack Chiefs, recording 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists) in 44 games. Even though the Kingston Frontenacs used their eighth-overall selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection on him, he elected to head out west, as he holds a commitment to Boston University. Brantford acquired his rights before the start of last season, and since the rules have opened up, he’s transitioned over to the OHL for his draft season.

One player agent I have spoken to believes Malhotra is a special player. Much like his father, former NHLer Manny Malhotra, Caleb has a high hockey IQ, which he utilizes to control the pace of the game when he has the puck. He’s also an above-average playmaker who can exploit open lanes in defensive coverage. Malhotra has started the season with one goal and two assists through his first two OHL games. His ice time will diminish once Brantford gets all its players back from NHL training camps, but I believe Caleb will play an impactful role in the Bulldogs’ top six this season.

C/RW, Ryerson Edgar - Niagara IceDogs - 5’10”, 165lbs - 2009-07-30

Well, the OHL and their fans quickly heard the name Ryerson Edgar after a dazzling performance for a hat trick and four points in just his second career game.

Edgar was drafted tenth overall by the Niagara IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He’s not a big — turned 16 only two months ago — and navigating through the more mature, physical players will be a challenge in his first year. However, just like Wycisk, there is a glorious opportunity for Edgar to cement a role in Niagara’s top six this season, just like Braidy Wassilyn did last year.

The 2009-born forward is an extremely quick and agile skater, allowing him to duck away from contact. He’s also equal parts a sniper and playmaker. He possesses a sneaky release. It’s not overly powerful, but it’s how fast he snaps his wrists and delivers the puck to the net that catches goalies off guard. Additionally, his hands are incredibly quick when attacking defenders 1-on-1. If he can stay in a top six role, playing alongside the IceDogs’ star-studded forwards, don’t be shocked if the points start to rack up for Edgar.

LW, Ryder Cali - North Bay Battalion - 6’2”, 209lbs - 2008-09-06

Here’s another forward who played Jr. A hockey last year in Canada and is making the jump full-time to the OHL this season. Ryder Cali was originally taken 18th overall by the Soo Greyhounds in the 2024 draft, but announced a verbal commitment to Harvard University in August of 2024. The Greyhounds traded his rights to North Bay shortly after, and he later signed with the Battalion in mid-December, after the NCAA rule changes came into effect.

Cali played five games for the Battalion last season and was held off the scoresheet in each contest. Instead, he was an offensive threat for the Milton Menace of the OJHL, leading all U17 players in the league in scoring with 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) in 51 games. He also attributed to Milton’s run to the OJHL Finals, scoring 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 20 playoff games.

North Bay may be a sneaky strong team this year, but on a rare occasion, the majority of their forwards shoot right. This is an advantage for the left-shot Cali, who may(should) get more opportunities up the lineup on left wing. Another edge he has is his physical body composition already: 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds. Cali is strong already in his board play, and he is dangerous when given time and space, able to score and set up goals.

RHD, Levi Harper - Saginaw Spirit - 5’11”, 170lbs - 2008-10-03

Last but not least, we have a defenseman. Levi Harper comes from the infamous Shattuck St. Mary’s program, and his tantalizing skill set on the blueline has the Saginaw Spirit thrilled.

Harper was an overage selection by the Spirit in the most recent draft, taking him 52nd overall in the third round. There’s a good chance that franchise defenseman Zayne Parekh won’t return, nor should he, since he has already done all he can at the OHL level. The absence of Parekh on the backend for Saginaw is a massive blow, but the acquisition of Harper gives them their new quarterback on the powerplay.

Harper was the highest goal-scoring defenseman at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he won a gold medal with Team USA. Scouts rave about his skating ability, describing him as an elite skater for his age. He effectively uses his skating to join plays and transition up the ice. In the offensive zone, he remains active and has a knack for finding seams from the blueline. Harper is the frontrunner to lead all rookie OHL defensemen in points this season, and he is the only defenseman with a strong chance to contend for Rookie of the Year, in my opinion.

