Vancouver Canucks Sign Two Star OHL Players

A couple of OHL players returned to their respective club teams after attending the Vancouver Canucks training camp, but they are both coming back with NHL contracts.

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks made a round of cuts, assigning Gabriel Chiarot back to the Brampton Steelheads and Riley Patterson to his new OHL team, the Niagara IceDogs.

However, on Monday, the organization announced that the club had signed both forwards Patterson and Chiarot to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Patterson, 19, was drafted 125th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL draft by the Canucks. Through two seasons with the Barrie Colts in the OHL, he’s put together back-to-back 25+ goal seasons (25,29), and has recorded 121 points (54 goals, 67 assists) in 132 regular season games.

The Colts had one of the deepest rosters in the OHL last season. Patterson recorded three fewer points than he did the previous year, but interestingly, he tied with the New York Islanders’ 2025 first-round pick, Kashawn Aitcheson, for the most points on the team, both finishing the season with 59 points.

Patterson didn’t report to Barrie’s training camp when it opened, as he had requested a trade, wanting a fresh start with a new OHL team. Barrie traded him to the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for five draft picks in late August.

Chiarot, 19, had the opportunity to celebrate his birthday on the 17th at Vancouver’s training camp, and what better way to celebrate than by signing your first NHL contract.

The Hamilton, Ontario, native was selected 175th overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by Vancouver. Chiarot recorded 35 goals (21 goals, 14 assists) in 66 regular season games last year with the Brampton Steelheads.

Chiarot’s appeal is that he’s a 200-foot, diligent winger who has the drive to play at the professional level. He’s a dirty-area player. He battles well in the corners, wins puck battles, has a presence on the forecheck, and is fearless in attacking the front of the net. He’s a responsible player who makes contributions on both sides of the puck, despite showcasing a minimal playmaking skill set.

Now, Chiarot didn’t rack up the points last season in his draft year, but he looked very impressive in three OHL pre-season games, recording three goals and four assists.

The Steelheads are going to be a much weaker team this year compared to last year. Canucks prospect Chiarot will be expected to lead the way offensively on a nightly basis for his club.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Former London Knight Impressing Maple Leafs Organization & Fanbase

The majority of NHL teams have kicked off their pre-season this past weekend, including the Toronto Maple Leafs . Training camp and pre-season are opportunities for younger players in the system to impress coaches and management and make a name for themselves.

Reversal Trade? OHL's Flint & Niagara Swap Players 13 Months Later

Here’s a trade you don’t see too often. The Niagara IceDogs have reacquired defenseman Artem Frolov and forward Hayden Reid from the Flint Firebirds, two players who were traded from Niagara to Flint 13 months ago in a massive three-team deal involving those two teams and the Barrie Colts.

Colorado Avalanche Prospect Christian Humphreys Confidence Rekindled After Leaving The NCAA For OHL's Kitchener Rangers

Should OHL players leave for opportunities to play collegiate-level hockey in the NCAA? That is a conversation that is constantly being had since we are seeing more and more high-end players from the CHL leave their junior teams to play in the NCAA.