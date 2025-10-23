From Fifth Round To First Place: Pittsburgh Penguins Prospect Leads The OHL Goal-Scoring Race

The Soo Greyhounds just got back their star player, Brady Martin, from the Nashville Predators. While adding Martin’s goal-scoring prowess is a massive boost to the team, the Greyhounds have found another scoring threat in the form of a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect.

Sault Ste. Marie hosted the Erie Otters on Wednesday night, as they looked to earn their ninth win of the year in just 14 games. The home team got off on the right foot, with their seventh overall pick from the 2025 draft, Noah Laus, scoring the game’s opening goal on a shorthanded breakaway.

Later in the opening frame, Erie Otters forward Brett Hammond rifled home his team-leading (first of two on the night) sixth of the season past Detroit Red Wings goaltender prospect Landon Miller.

With the game tied heading into the third period, the Greyhounds conceded three unanswered goals in the first 7:15 of the period, which ultimately was their downfall, as they would fall 5-2 to Erie.

Although the home team and their fans walked away last night disappointed, the Pittsburgh Penguins management and scouting staff probably came away with a slight smile, as they watched their 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan Charron score his 11th of the season, which now takes over the league lead in goals.

It’s no secret; Kyle Dubas loves drafting and taking flyers on Greyhound players. After all, Charron was one of two Sault Ste. Marie players who were drafted by the Penguins last summer (Travis Hayes, 4th round, 105th overall).

Before becoming the President of Hockey Operations and GM of Pittsburgh, Dubas showcased a strong connection with the Sault Ste. Marie, while managing the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his first NHL draft as GM of Toronto, he drafted two players from the Greyhounds — Rasmus Sandin and Mac Hollowell.

Charron left his hometown Jr. B team, the Ayr Centennials, and signed with the Greyhounds in the middle of November last season. His production for the Soo was average, 21 points in 48 games, but he clearly caught the eye of the Penguins’ scouting staff despite his offensive struggles. That bet appears to have paid off. Charron is currently on pace for a 50-goal season

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound winger has scored in nine of his 14 games to start the season. One notable statistic to consider is that all 11 of his goals have been scored at even strength. He has yet to score on the man-advantage, and, ironically, has yet to score a game-winning goal.

If Charron can keep up with his current pace, he may just force the Penguins to offer him an entry-level contract during the season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Minnesota Wild's Fourth-Round Steal: Adam Benak Is Lighting Up The OHL For The Brantford Bulldogs

Czech phenom explodes onto the OHL scene, racking up points and dominating competition. Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak is making an immediate impact.

Ottawa GM James Boyd Named Vice President Of Hockey Operations For The OHL

The OHL appoints Ottawa 67's GM James Boyd as the new Vice President of Hockey Operations of the league.

Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect Named 54th Captain Of The London Knights

London Knights name Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly as their new captain for the 2025-26 season.