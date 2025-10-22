Superstar Boost: Greyhounds Welcome Back Brady Martin; Preds Send Martin Back to OHL

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds fans were treated to some wonderful news on Wednesday afternoon. Their top player, Brady Martin, is on his way back after a brief stint in the NHL.

Right as the clock struck 11am, the Nashville Predators announced that they had assigned their 2025 5th overall pick, Brady Martin, back to the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds.

Martin, 18, wasn’t a player from the 2025 draft class who I believe many suspected to make his NHL team’s opening night roster. Never count out a farmer. Hard work and discipline are key traits one needs to have as a farmer. Those traits also apply to becoming an NHL player. And Martin’s high-end work ethic earned him a stint with Nashville right out of the gate.

However, after suiting up in only three of the Predators’ first seven games of the season, the writing was on the wall that Martin would eventually be sent back down to the OHL.

During his three-game audition with Nashville, Martin recorded one assist, two shots on goal, and averaged 11:25 TOI. He even got a look on their first line as the number-one centerman, playing between veterans Ryan O’Reilly and Filip Forsberg.

The Greyhounds have started the season 8-5 and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference standings. Getting back their top player makes their team even more dangerous, but it greatly fills a need down the middle of the ice for them.

Sault Ste. Marie’s depth down the middle of the ice is rather league-average. Former first-round draft pick Christopher Brown has gotten off to an incredible start, helping mask the void of not having Martin. Additionally, newcomer Quinn McKenzie has also been excellent. But neither one of them is a true number-one center in the OHL, and to be considered a team that can do some damage in the playoffs, recouping Martin was necessary.

For Martin, this is the right move for his development. Players develop far better when they are constantly playing and being given ample opportunities to flourish offensively, which boosts their confidence. Martin now has the prospect of dominating the OHL and becoming a big part of Team Canada’s roster at the 2026 World Juniors.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Flint Firebirds & Soo Greyhounds Swap Former First-Rounders

Two former first-round draft picks were involved in a 1-for-1 player swap between Flint and Sault Ste. Marie, as they look for a fresh start.

Windsor Forward & LA Kings 1st Rounder Liam Greentree Joins Beer League Hockey Game

Liam Greentree joins TSN affiliate BarDown's beer league hockey game.

Owen Sound Attack Jake Crawford Commits To NCAA Bowling Green State University

Third-year OHL forward Jake Crawford announces NCAA commitment.