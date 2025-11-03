Maple Leafs Prospect Dominates In Owen Sound Win; Outstanding Start To Season Continues

Owen Sound Attack forward Harry Nansi was drafted 153rd overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. His production was rather below average for a draft-eligible player, registering just 23 points in 67 games. He did play on a young, rebuilding Attack squad, but Toronto's selection of him was seen as a surprise by some.

Those who didn’t like Toronto drafting Nansi are most likely biting their tongue, as the Attack forward has had a tremendous start to his third OHL season.

The Attack hosted the Erie Otters on Sunday afternoon. Erie grabbed a 2-1 lead just six seconds into the second period thanks to a Brett Hammond power play marker. After that however, it was all Owen Sound.

Owen Sound scored seven unanswered goals, routing the Otters by a score of 8-3. NHL draft-eligible prospects Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski were outstanding. Mbuyi recorded one goal and four assists while Zurawski scored a hat trick. But the first star of the game belonged to the Maple Leafs prospect, Harry Nansi.

Nansi matched Mbuyi’s production with one goal and four assists. His impact on the power play this season has been dominant. With two more assists and a goal on the man advantage in their win, he is now tied for the second-most power play points (14) in the league. Additionally, all four helpers he had in the game were primary assists.

Just two days after trading away one of their top scorers, Michael Dec, not struggling offensively would've made Attack fans happy.

As previously mentioned, Nansi recorded 23 points last season. He has already matched that production in just 17 games this season. His production has predominantly come from special teams. Here’s a surprising stat: Nansi has yet to record an even-strength goal. He has five goals on the power play and one shorthanded tally.

With Owen Sound’s victory over Erie, they move to 12-5-1 on the season and second in the Western Conference. The team’s 81 goals are the second-most in the league, trailing only the powerhouse Brantford Bulldogs. Nansi’s offensive development has played a significant role in the Attack’s resurgence this year, and the Maple Leafs must be ecstatic with what they are seeing from their fifth-rounder.

