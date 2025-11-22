Oshawa Generals Find Their Number One: Jaden Cholette Earns Consecutive Shutouts

The Oshawa Generals had the luxury of having a bona fide number one goaltender for the past two seasons in Jacob Oster. Sadly, the 2004-born netminder aged out of the league, leaving a massive hole in between the pipes for the Gens.

Oshawa’s GM, Roger Hunt, has been busy finding his replacement in the crease, having made three trades for goalies since the off-season started, and signed their 2025 CHL Import Draft second-rounder, who unfortunately did not pan out.

The most significant move they made was acquiring the right-hand catching netminder Jaden Cholette from the London Knights before the start of the season, after he had a strong pre-season showing.

Cholette has appeared in 20 of Oshawa’s 23 games this season, proving that they are entrusting him to be the starter. He and the team were in a massive rut, dropping eight straight games. However, on the back of two consecutive shutouts by Cholette, the Gens have won two in a row, moving ahead of the Sudbury Wolves by one point for last in the league.

Last Sunday, Oshawa hosted the Erie Otters, another team having their fair share of struggles this season (7-15-2). The game was far from being a barnburner, as Harrison Franssen’s seventh of the season in the second period was the only tally of the night. It was a goaltender’s duel, with Jaden Cholette stopping all 27 shots he faced for his first career OHL shutout.

Cholette made his 11th straight start on Friday night against the North Bay Battalion. The team in front of him played a sound, structured defensive game, limiting the Troops to only 21 shots, five of which came in the third period while leading 4-0. The 2006-born netminder collected his second straight shutout, further proving to his coaches and management that he is their guy.

The Oshawa Generals recently made a move a few weeks ago, trading for 2008-born goaltender Matthew Humphries from the Niagara IceDogs. Isaac Gravelle has remained as the team’s backup while they let Humphries develop in the OJHL with the Aurora Tigers.

The team also acquired 2007-born netminder Reid Thomas from the Soo Greyhounds back in late June, giving up a second-round pick in the process for the hometown kid. Thomas struggled in the pre-season and has also been developing in the OJHL, suiting up for the Stoufville Spirit.

As mentioned earlier, the team signed their second-round pick from the most recent import draft, Andrei Bondarev, in the summer. The towering Russian goalie suited up in three pre-season games, struggling in one appearance, but wasn’t awful in his other two. However, Bondarev decided to head back home to Russia and is listed on SKA-1946 St. Petersburg’s roster in Russia’s junior hockey league (MHL).

With Cholette facing no competition for starts, he has the chance to showcase to NHL scouts that he can deliver game-winning performances with a young, rebuilding OHL team.

