The Hockey News Podcast: Does Patrik Laine deserve more respect?

Is Laine's talent relative to his age underappreciated? Has the NHL 2022 Olympic dream made actual progress? Can Columbus survive without Seth Jones? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:

– The Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse are reportedly finalizing a two-year extension with roughly a $5.5-million AAV. Is the short-term deal a smart idea?

– The Columbus Blue Jackets lose Seth Jones indefinitely to an ankle injury. Can they make the playoffs without him? Should they be buyers at the trade deadline? Is Elvis Merzlikins for real?

– The IOC and IIHF are reportedly willing to address many of NHL’s concerns about sending players to the Olympics. The NHLPA is optimistic. Does this represent legit progress on the NHL side?

– The Maple Leafs finally get a backup goalie in Jack Campbell, plus some grit in Kyle Clifford. A good move, or too little, too late?

– American and Canadian women’s national teams draw 13,000-plus fans for Rivalry Series game, setting record for U.S. soil. Is this a sign that the NHL should invest in a unified women’s pro league?

– Patrik Laine now has seventh-most career goals by age 22 in NHL history. Does he get enough credit for how good he’s been at this age?

– Live listener mailbag

And more!

