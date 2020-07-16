The Hockey News Podcast: Previews and Predictions for the Eastern Conference qualifying round

Who will advance to the Round of 16 in the East? We preview and make series predictions for each qualifying-round matchup.

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin and managing editor Edward Fraser break down all four Eastern Conference play-in round series matchups:

– (5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

– (6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

– (7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

– (8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.



