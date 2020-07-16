Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

Podcast

The Hockey News Podcast: Previews and Predictions for the Eastern Conference qualifying round

Who will advance to the Round of 16 in the East? We preview and make series predictions for each qualifying-round matchup.

Nick Foligno and William Nylander|John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin and managing editor Edward Fraser break down all four Eastern Conference play-in round series matchups:

– (5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens
– (6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers
– (7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers
– (8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.

Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.


Want more in-depth features, analysis and an All-Access pass to the latest content? Subscribe to The Hockey News magazine.

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions