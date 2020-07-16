The Hockey News Podcast: Previews and Predictions for the Eastern Conference qualifying round

On the latest Hockey News Podcast, senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin and managing editor Edward Fraser break down all four Eastern Conference play-in round series matchups:
– (5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens
– (6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers
– (7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers
– (8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets
Series previews include offense, defense, goaltending, intangibles and picking a winner for each matchup.
