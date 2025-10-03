Colgate Has Seen Big Changes To Their Roster, But Not Their Expectations

Colgate's women's hockey team is coming off a strong campaign that also saw a historic first for the program with offensive star Kristyna Kaltounkova being selected first overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

The team will look to build on that success hosting Ohio State in a challenging opener.

With Kaltounkova, along with players like Danielle Serdachny, Dara Grieg, Hannah Murphy, Sydney Bard, Kayle Osborne, Alysson Simpson, Neena Brick, and Kaitlyn O'Donohoe all turning pro over the last two seasons, the torch has been passed to another cohort of Colgate players.

Among those leaders expected to take on a significant role this season with Colgate's women's hockey team are Elyssa Biederman, Emma Pais, Madeline Palumbo, and Casey Borgiel.

"I just want to continue to produce and do what I can (for the team)," said Biederman who is Colgate's top returning scorer.

Last season she had 19 goals and 51 points in 39 games, and represented USA this summer in the Collegiate Select Series. Biederman will enter the 2026 PWHL Draft

While Colgate has lost some firepower, they're not lowering their expectations as a group.

"ECAC Championship, Frozen Four, National Championship... Those are all things that not only I have in the back of my head but also everyone in the program," Biederman said.

"Our goal is to get as far as we can," Palumbo said. "But (also) make sure we're making progress every day, every game, and every step of the way."

Biederman will be joined by defender Casey Borgiel as prospects in the 2026 PWHL Draft. She also played for USA this summer in the Collegiate Select Series. An opponent of theirs this summer was Emma Pais, who along with Palumbo represented Canada in the series.

Pais has two seasons remaining with Colgate before she enters the PWHL draft in 2027.

Colgate will hope to find their way into the ECAC Championships which this season will be held in Lake Placid, New York, a historic hockey city in the United State. That event will take place immediately following the Olympics from March 6-7, 2026.