NCAA Power Rankings: There's Competition At The Top

When looking at the best NCAA women's hockey programs in the nation this season, all eyes should turn toward the WCHA. Comparing the bottom programs in the WCHA to top programs in other conferences is where the difficulty comes in related to national rankings. There are certainly competitive programs in ECAC, Hockey East, and AHA, but a few top programs from recent seasons like St. Lawrence and even Clarkson are off to rocky starts.

Here's a look at The Hockey News' NCAA women's hockey national power rankings:

1. Wisconsin

Undefeated to date. Can they survive the absences of players like Laila Edwards and Kirsten Simms? This is a very deep and talented roster. While veterans like Caroline Harvey and Lacey Eden continue to drive play, Wisconsin's next wave, players like Maggie Scannell and Kelly Gorbatenko are making a significant impact. One thing you notice watching this roster is how big their lineup is and that on-ice size advantage is evident.

2. Minnesota

After dropping their first game to Ohio State, Minnesota bounced back in convincing fashion in a chippy, at times combative win. One thing that Ohio State had over Minnesota was their level of team play. At times it looks like Minnesota's individuals are playing separate from the team itself. Luckily with the skill of players like Abbey Murphy and Chloe Primerano, individual efforts are often enough.

3. Ohio State

This team looks like they're moving in the right direction. If there's a concern, it's consistency in net. Hailey McLeod has the worst save percentage of any NCAA goaltender who has started more than one game this season at .862, and that inconsistency has only been hidden by the fact Ohio State's team play is capable of beating most teams without a strong performance in net. This team is receiving strong contributions from forwards Jocelyn Amos, Hilda Svensson, and Joy Dunne, and the Swedish duo of Jenna Raunio and Mira Jungaker, along with Emma Peschel, is making Ohio State difficult to handle physically.

4. Minnesota-Duluth

There's no question this team can compete with the top three, but getting through any one of them longterm is another story. Caitlin Kraemer, Thea Johansson, MaryKate O'Brien, Tova Henderson, and Eve Gascon make this team tough to play against, and they're getting contributions from newcomers like Rae Mayer and transfer Josie St. Martin. They just don't have the punch further down the lineup to consistently surpass one of the top three.

5. Cornell

When you have Annelies Bergmann in net, and players like Grace Dwyer, Rose Dwyer, Piper Grober, and Alyssa Regalado on the blueline, you don't need to score much to win...which is lucky for Cornell. They don't have a player who is going to score 20 goals, or perhaps 15. What they do have is a large group of players who compete hard, and play a 200-foot game like Avi Adam and Lindzi Avar. There are plenty of younger players with offensive potential, but Cornell isn't known as a high scoring team, and it's something they need to address.

6. Penn State

If there's any team that could shock an opponent from the top group, it's Penn State, but strength of schedule is a real concern in the AHA. They'll get a significant test beginning in the final days of December as they go on a stretch playing Cornell and then a series against Ohio State. Until then, Penn State might march through the competition. Up front Tessa Janecke, Madelyn Christian, and Grace Outwater are diving play, and Penn State is getting good contributions from their secondary. Their defensive group however, from veterans Kendall Butze and Leah Stecker, along with rookies Danica Maynard and Sophie Morrow, are the real source of Penn State's success. Veteran Katie DeSa remains strong in net.

7. Quinnipiac

A clean sheet of wins thus far, but they haven't squared off against a top program yet outside of a solid series sweep versus Northeastern. Kahlen Lamarche has been incredible scoring 11 goals in Quinnipiac's last four games. She sits tied for the national lead in scoring, something the Bobcats needed. But they're also getting key contributions from senior Laurence Frenette and solid secondary scoring. Felicia Frank has been rock solid in Quinnipiac's crease. How much support their secondary can give will decide if they can hold this ranking, because Lamarche's stretch can't continue indefinitely.

8. Colgate

Back-to-back losses to Ohio State to open the season weren't surprising, but dropping a game to Maine was a troubling shocker. It's one game in a long season, but it also showed that Colgate is retooling after years of superstars carrying the program. Slower than expected starts from Elyssa Biederman, Madeline Palumbo, and Sara Stewart explain some of the struggles. Emma Pais remains the leader here up front, with Casey Borgiel playing their top defensive role. Long term, Colgate might not have the consistency in net they need unless Farah Walker or Brooke Davis can confidently claim the crease.

9. Clarkson

Losses to Providence, Merrimack, and Connecticut draw a clear line that this team has a long way to go to contend nationally. With two rookies (Sara Manness and Manon le Scodan) and two transfers (Lara Beecher and Andra Trnkova) making up the top four scorers on Clarkson's roster at the moment, they need help from within. Rhea Hicks and Sena Catterall are playing well, but this team just needs more out of what they have.

10. Connecticut

Tia Chan is the heart of this team and is among the best netminders in the nation. Right now captain Kyla Josifovic has stepped up to lead, but Connecticut needs to get Claire Murdoch and Julia Pellerin rolling in order to ensure they're being successful outside of Hockey East. Their sweep over Princeton was promising.

11. Northeastern

There are a lot of pieces to like on Northeastern's lineup from youth to veterans. As the season progresses and some of their young players take a larger step forward, the Huskies could be dangerous.

12. St. Cloud State

It's been an up and down start for St. Cloud State, but the best part of this roster is that it's going to stay largely intact through next season as well. Expect positive growth in the coming weeks.

13. Mercyhurst

One of the pleasant surprises early on, Mercyhurst took Minnesota-Duluth to overtime and beat St. Lawrence. They have a young roster with diverse styles that has come together well. If they can steal one from Connecticut next weekend, Mercyhurst will have done their part in proving they belong as a ranked program.

14. St. Thomas

Here's the depth of the WCHA sneaking up, and it would be easy to replace St. Thomas here with Minnesota State. Julia Minotti has been a welcomed addition in net, and their group of local recuits, along with transfers like the Gazdik twins have stepped up this season to become a more competitive and complete roster.

15. Princeton

Princeton students likely learn not to judge a book by its cover, so we won't judge the Princeton women's hockey team by a slow start. At some point, Ivy League schools are going to need to consider starting sooner. Facing programs with a half dozen games under their belt is an unnecessary challenge for these school, particularly if they want to content nationally. Princeton has the talent, but they didn't put it together in a season opening series sweep at the hands of Connecticut where they registered only a single goal.

Honorable Mentions: Yale, St. Lawrence, Minnesota State