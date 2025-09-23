Top Storylines to Watch in the 2025-26 NCAA Women’s Hockey Season

The new NCAA women’s hockey season is almost here, and with last year’s dramatic finish, there’s plenty to watch. Can anyone dethrone Wisconsin and Ohio State? Which freshman are ready to make an impact? Who could emerge as their year’s top offensive threat? Let’s take a look.

Can Anyone Stop Ohio State and Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is coming in off a championship season, capped by a dramatic overtime win against Ohio State. With captain Caroline Harvey and stars like Lacey Eden and Laila Edwards, the Badgers are again the unanimous top pick in preseason polls. Ohio State follows closely behind with a program under head coach Nadine Muzerall, a program that consistently produces elite talent, including six players selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft, led by captain Jenna Buglioni.

The University of Minnesota looks like the team most likely to challenge them. Tied for second in the WCHA Preseason poll alongside Ohio State, the Gophers bring momentum from last year's Frozen Four run. Led by head coach Brad Frost, their roster includes Abbey Murphy, who led the team with 33 goals, Chloe Primerano, Josefin Bouveng, Sarah Paul and goaltender Hannah Clark, who led the team in every major category last season. With that combination of offence and strong goaltending, Minnesota has the pieces to push the league's top programs.

Who Will Lead the NCAA in Scoring?

Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien finished last season with 26 goals and 88 points, earning her the Patty Kazmaier Award. Her teammates Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey were the other two finalists and will almost certainly be in the conversation again this season. The University of Minnesota's Abbey Murphy, who had 33 goals and 65 points last season, stands out as the player most likely to challenge for the scoring title, with Ohio State's Joy Dunne, who finished just three points behind Murphy, also in the mix.

Who Could Be the Top First-Year Player?

There is no shortage of talent arriving in the NCAA this season. Czech forwards Adéla Šapovalivová, Wisconsin and Tereza Plosová, Minnesota, while Sara Manness and Kate Manness join Clarkson, and forward Emma Beauchamp will add offence to Colgate's lineup. Among the newcomers, Stryker Zablocki of Northeastern stands out. A dynamic forward with a quick release who can score from anywhere on the ice. She also brings a winning pedigree, having won multiple medals with Team Canada on the international stage, as well as Top Forward and MVP awards. Stryker Zablocki vision on the ice and scoring touch fit perfectly with Northeastern's lineup, making her the newcomer most likely to make an immediate impact and emerge as the league's top rookie this season.