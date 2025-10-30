Tuva Kandell Leaves Northeastern, Returns Home To Sweden

Tuva Kandell was off to a stellar start to her NCAA career, which makes the decision by the sophomore to return to Sweden perplexing.

Kandell was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie team last season and was a conference third team All-Star as a rookie. After scoring 20 points in 35 games as a rookie, Kandell had five through her first six games this year before leaving for Sweden.

The defender signed through next season with Frolunda, who is currently in first place in the SDHL.

"It feels right to me. To come back to Sweden, family and friends and enjoy hockey again," Kandell said in a translated team news release. "Coming back is the right step for me. I want to be a part of Frölunda and it feels inspiring to try to go for another Swedish championship gold."

Kandell was named Best Defender at the 2022 U-18 World Championships, her last time representing Sweden in IIHF competition. She was named to Sweden's Women's Euro Hockey Tour roster in August, but was omitted from the roster that will play next week on home ice.

Kandell will join the team this week.