Sweden Announces Roster For Home Stop Of Women's Euro Hockey Tour

There are new faces speckling Sweden's national team roster for their home stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour. The group includes 10 players who did not compete in the first leg of the tour in August, but who will be in Ängelholm in November.

"We are recruiting ten players who were not in the tournament in August, one of whom is a national team debutant. Different assignments depending on the role, of course, but for the entire group: courageous behavior, competitive spirit in every duel and cool game minds. A home tournament is something special and it is very fun that the women's and men's national teams can inspire each other on site during the week," said head coach Ulf Lundberg.

Lundberg is in his final season as head coach of Sweden's national team, and when the 2026 Olympics are concluded, he'll be replaced by Erika Holst.

In net, Ebba Svensson Träff will share the crease with Tindra Holm. Holm recently completed her NCAA career before signing a three-year contract with MoDo where she's been strong to start the 2025-26 SDHL season. Svensson Träff has played spectacularly with Linkoping posting a .943 save percentage and 1.93 GAA. Sweden will not dress Emma Soderberg at the tournament. Soderberg has played well in the SDHL this season and is still expected to be in Sweden's crease when the puck drops at the 2026 Olympics, although the gap is rapidly closing between Soderberg and the next wave of Swedish netminders.

On the blueline, Toronto Sceptres defender Anna Kjellbin, and Ohio State rearguards Mira Jungåker and Jenna Raunio headline the roster. They'll be joined by Minnesota-Duluth defender Ida Karlsson, MoDo's Linnéa Andersson, SDE's Josefine Holmgren, and 21-year-old newcomer Ella Sköldebäck. Sköldebäck has not played for Sweden at any level, and only two seasons ago was in Sweden's second division. New York Sirens defender Maja Nylen Persson continues to prepare for the PWHL season rehabbing from an injury that ended her 2024-25 campaign. NCAA defender Tuva Kandell and veteran Emma Forsgren were other notable omissions on the back end.

Up front, Sweden is set to ice a very strong group that could closely resemble their roster at the Olympic Games. Headlining their forward group are Montreal Victoire forward Lina Ljungblom and Toronto Sceptres draft pick Sara Hjalmarsson, as well as NCAA standouts including Hilda Svensson (Ohio State), Josefin Bouveng (Minnesota), Thea Johansson (Minnesota-Duluth), and Nicole Hall (Penn State). Veteran leaders like Hanna Olsson, Hanna Thuvik, Sofie Lundin, and Lisa Johansson are all back, as are forwards Mira Hallin, Ebba Hedqvist, Felizia Wiker-Zienkiewicz, and Isabelle Leijonhielm.

Sweden opens their Lidl Hockey Games schedule in Ängelholm against Czechia on November 5.