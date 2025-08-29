Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League is set to drop the puck on another season as the league continues to evolve to feature more talent, and help bolster Switzerland's international hopes.

Here are 10 players to watch from the PostFinance Women's League this season.

Lara Stalder, EV Zug - The Swiss legend is arguably the best player in the world outside the PWHL right now. She's physical, skilled, and has produced everywhere she's ever played as one of the top offensive players in the world. She'd be a top six player on any team in the PWHL, and if she's going to come to North America, it will likely be after this season when her three season commitment to return to Switzerland to grow the game ends.

Lucia Haluskova, HC Davos - The talented Slovak declared for the PWHL Draft this year going unselected. She has the skills to play at a higher level, but hasn't tested herself beyond the EWHL, where she's been dominant, to date. Haluskova, 24, will need to get physically stronger to continue her climb, but the step to Switzerland is a good first move.

Estelle Duvin, SC Bern - The reigning SWHL PostFinance MVP, Duvin is a staple in the league and on France's national team. She's another in the final season of a contract that could see her look at North America. Duvin finds many ways to score and produce. She carries herself like a veteran pro and her skating and puck skills match.

Michaela Pejzlova, HC Ambria-Piotti - One of Czechia's national team leaders for years, Pejzlova has gone from the NCAA to Finland to Switzerland scoring everywhere she goes. She's a veteran who could make the jump to North America if she wanted. She's an established pro, and one of the best the Swiss league has to offer.

Nicole Vallario, EV Zug - Coming out of the NCAA with St. Thomas, Vallario had her best season to date both collegiately and internationally as a standout for Switzerland at the World Championships. She will be a force on the blueline in Switzerland and should have the chance to flourish offensively.

Kira Juodikis, ZSC Lions - The big forward who captained UConn last season has been a consistent power forward and goal scorer in the NCAA, and should dominate in the SWHL...if she doesn't make the PWHL. Juodikis is scheduled to attend training camp with the New York Sirens.

Lara Christen, SC Bern - Still only 22, Christen is Switzerland's best defender and is a stalwart on their national team. She has the upside to come to North America. In the SWHL, she's a force on both sides of the puck, including on the power play.

Kristi Shashkina, ZSC Lions - Talk about an interesting path. Shashkina, 22, was the 2020 U-18 World Championship MVP and Best Forward, accolades that typically precede big things. Playing for Russia however, the doors closed for Shashkina after making her senior national team debut at the World Championships in 2021 as an 18-year-old. That year she also scored 13 points in a nine game stint with ZSC before moving to Turkey where she averaged 6.12 points per game. Now the 5-foot-10 forward is back and could be on the rise toward bigger things.

Rahel Enzler, EV Zug - Finished strong with Maine in the NCAA before lighting up the PostFinance League last season scoring almost two points per game with Zug. She also made her biggest contribution internationally with Switzerland this year and looks like a player who can take another step forward offensively. Watch for another dominant season.

Maggie MacEachern, HC Fribourg-Gottéron - She captained Canada's U-18 national team to gold. She captained Colgate to an ECAC title. Last year she won a title in China with KRS Shenzhen. MacEachern is a defender known for being a shutdown player, but her offensive abilities continue to grow. The globetrotting defender should be one of the best in Switzerland this season.

Other Players To Watch:

Julia Liikala, Ivana Wey, Clara Rozier, Noemi Neubauerova, Annika Fazokas, Norina Muller, Sinja Leeman, Saskia Maurer, Tatum White, Anja Trummer, Lou Krebs.



