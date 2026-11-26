Canada Defeats Norway To Remain Unbeaten At World Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships
Canadian defender Mackenzie Spong speaks ahead of the tournament
Dave Holland
Nov 26, 2026 3:57 PM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 4:03 PM
The Canadian side went 2-0 through the preliminary round of the World Para Ice Hockey Women's World Championships after a 10-0 win over Norway, setting up a semifinal matchup against Great Britain.
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