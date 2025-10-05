    • Powered by Roundtable

    Canada's Lines Take Shape at Early Red/White Scrimmage

    Oct 5, 2025, 19:17
    Oct 5, 2025, 19:17
    In a Sunday afternoon Red-White scrimmage, Team Canada's lines and pairings showed a glimpse at what might be taking shape as they continue building toward the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

    The coveted spot on what is thought of as the 'top' line with Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey was filled by winger Daryl Watts, who has shown some early chemistry with Poulin.

    Young defender Chloe Primerano paired with Jocelyne Larocque, as was the case in the World Championships, and Caitlin Kraemer was on a line with Jennifer Gardiner and Julia Gosling. 

    Watts scored two of the Red team's three goals, while Natalie Spooner (on a line with Sarah Fillier and Sarah Nurse) scored the other on a breakaway versus Emerance Maschmeyer. The final score was 3-0, and a three-on-three overtime period produced no goals.

    The lines for the scrimmage were:

    Daryl Watts - Marie-Philip Poulin - Laura Stacey

    Emma Maltais - Blayre Turnbull - Brianne Jenner

    Sarah Fillier - Sarah Nurse - Natalie Spooner

    Jennifer Gardiner - Caitlin Kraemer - Julia Gosling

    Hannah Miller - Kristin O'Neill - Danielle Serdachny

    On defense, the pairs looked like this:

    Ella Shelton - Renata Fast

    Claire Thompson - Erin Ambrose

    Sophie Jaques - Micah Zandee-Hart

    Jocelyne Larocque - Chloe Primerano

    Nicole Gosling