Canada's Lines Take Shape at Early Red/White Scrimmage

In a Sunday afternoon Red-White scrimmage, Team Canada's lines and pairings showed a glimpse at what might be taking shape as they continue building toward the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

The coveted spot on what is thought of as the 'top' line with Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey was filled by winger Daryl Watts, who has shown some early chemistry with Poulin.

Young defender Chloe Primerano paired with Jocelyne Larocque, as was the case in the World Championships, and Caitlin Kraemer was on a line with Jennifer Gardiner and Julia Gosling.

Watts scored two of the Red team's three goals, while Natalie Spooner (on a line with Sarah Fillier and Sarah Nurse) scored the other on a breakaway versus Emerance Maschmeyer. The final score was 3-0, and a three-on-three overtime period produced no goals.

The lines for the scrimmage were:

Daryl Watts - Marie-Philip Poulin - Laura Stacey

Emma Maltais - Blayre Turnbull - Brianne Jenner

Sarah Fillier - Sarah Nurse - Natalie Spooner

Jennifer Gardiner - Caitlin Kraemer - Julia Gosling

Hannah Miller - Kristin O'Neill - Danielle Serdachny

On defense, the pairs looked like this:

Ella Shelton - Renata Fast

Claire Thompson - Erin Ambrose

Sophie Jaques - Micah Zandee-Hart

Jocelyne Larocque - Chloe Primerano

Nicole Gosling