Czechia Names Roster, Including PWHL And NCAA Players For Next Women's Euro Hockey Tour Stop

Czechia's senior national team will look to round into shape at the next stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in November, as the national program is bringing together a roster that could look very similar to the one they bring to Italy for the 2026 Olympics in February.

Czechia drops the puck in Angelholm, Sweden against the hosts on November 5, followed by a rematch of the last two bronze medal games at the World Championships against Finland on November 7, before finishing their tournament November 8 against Switzerland.

Up front, PWHL first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková will play, as well PWHL Vancouver forwards Denisa Křížová and Tereza Vanišová, Montreal's Natálie Mlýnková, Ottawa's Kateřina Mrázová, and Minnesota's Klára Hymlárová. Beyond the PWHL cohort, NCAA rookies Adéla Šapovalivová (Wisconsin) and Tereza Plosová (Minnesota) are both off to strong starts in North America, and they'll leave their college programs for the week to take part in the Euro Hockey Tour.

Veterans Michaela Pejzlová and Vendula Přibylová are back up front as well, while young forwards Tereza Pištěková (SDE), Linda Vocetková (Djurgardens), and Barbora Juříčková (HPK) will round out the forward group.

One absence up front is former Toronto Sceptres forward Noemi Neubauerová who is playing in Switzerland this season. Czechia shifted Neubauerová to the blueline at the first Euro Hockey Tour stop, and they will continue the experiment in Sweden. Neubauerová will be joined on the blueline by current PWHL players Aneta Tejralová (Seattle) and Daniela Pejšová (Boston), and veteran Dominika Lásková (SDE) who spent the last two seasons in the PWHL with Montreal. Clarkson's Andrea Trnková is back, as are Sára Čajanová (Brynas) and Klára Seroiszková (Davos).

Czechia is bringing a slightly different look in net behind starter Klára Peslarová (Brynas) as Michaela Hesova, who looked good during her appearances at the 2025 World Championships, will remain in North America with Dartmouth. Instead, Daniela Nováková (Pilsen Wolves), Julie Pejšová (Milevsko) will get a look. Both are former starters for Czechia's U-18 national team with Nováková playing in the tournament last season. Both Pejšová and Nováková primarily play men's hockey in Czechia.

Switzerland is the only other nation to have named their roster for the Swedish stop on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour to date.

