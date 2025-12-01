Finland Announces Roster For Final Olympic Tune Up, Many Top Names Staying Home

Finland unveiled their final roster for the 2025 Women's Euro Hockey Tour, with the next stop taking place on home soil in Lahti and Hämeenlinna from December 10-12.

The tournament will serve as a final tune up ahead of the 2026 Olympics, and for Finland, who is leaving their PWHL cohort in North America, it will be the final international opportunity for players to win a roster spot. Alongside PWHL absences, Finland is not bringing several other veterans.

In net, Finland is bringing Kiia Lahtinen, who has continued her strong play at the University of Maine posting a .924 save percentage in 16 starts this season. They're also bringing fellow NCAA netminder Emilia Kyrkkö who is the starter at St. Cloud State where she has an impressive 1.93 GAA and .940 save percentage in eight appearances. Sanni Ahola, a member of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge will not attend.

On the back end, Finnish legend Jenni Hiirikoski continues her inspiring return following offseason heart surgery. She's looked better with each game of the SDHL season playing for Luleå, and was missed last year by Finland at the World Championships while she sought to find answers to her helath concerns. Without defender Ronja Savolainen, who will stay in North America with the PWHL's Ottawa Charge, the rest of Finland's blueline will have big skates to fill. NCAA standout Nelli Laitinen, who is considered one of the top prospects for the 2026 PWHL Draft will play, as will fellow NCAA defenders Krista Parkkonen and Siiri Yrjölä. Coming from top leagues in Sweden and domestically, Finland's blueline willl be filled out by Nella Berg, Elli Suoranta, Lisette Täks, Ada Eronen, and Aino Karppinen.

Finland will also be without Sanni Rantala on the blueline, one of the nation's top four defenders.

Up front, Finland will miss the veteran leadership of Vancouver Goldeneyes forward Michelle Karvinen and Boston Fleet forward Susanna Tapani. Finland also left home Elisa Holopainen, who has emerged as one of the nation's top offensive players, Noora Tulus, and Viivi Vainikka.

They'll still have plenty of veteran punch however, headlined by Luleå's Petra Nieminen, who next season plans to join her countrywomen in North America. Other veterans up front include Emma Nuutinen, Jennina Nylund, Julia Liikala, Emilia Vesa, Ida Kuoppala, Jenna Suokko, and Maia Otamo among others.

Ohio State standout Sanni Vanhanen will play, as will Pauliina Salonen who recently committed to play NCAA hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Rounding out Finland's forward group are Emma Ekoluoma, Jenna Kaila, and Anni Montonen.

Other omissions up front include NCAA forwards Julia Schalin and Sofiana Sundelin.

Finland will open their Women's Euro Hockey Tour schedule December 10 against Sweden, followed by a game December 11 against Switzerland, and December 12 against Czechia.