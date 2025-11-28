2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: November

The 2026 PWHL Draft is starting to take shape. At the college level, the cream is already rising to the top. In Europe, the process of filtering out who plans to declare and who doesn't will be the next step.

At the top, the first round will be loaded with impact players at all positions. The only true weakness to the 2026 Draft is a lack of netminders. Andrea Brandli is the likely top prospect at that position and with more expansion coming, will be a highly sought after keeper.

With Lara Stalder stating she won't be coming to North America any time soon, Petra Nieminen who is declaring becomes the top European prospect, with fellow Finn Viivi Vainikka close behind.

Here's a look at the top 50 North American prospects, and top 30 European prospects. North American players competing in Europe are included in the European list.

• October - 2026 PWHL Draft Rankings

Next month, The Hockey News will provide midterm rankings combining North American and European players.

2026 North American PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Caroline Harvey, LD, Wisconsin

Incredibly mobile, plays with an edge, controls the pace of play whenever she's on the ice, and can impact the game offensively whenever she chooses. Harvey will immediately be in the conversation for PWHL Defender of the Year. She's a top pairing defender ready to make her mark.

2. Abbey Murphy, RW, Minnesota

Separation speed, an elite shot, and a temperament that drives opponents up the wall, Murphy will be one of the top offensive threats in the PWHL from day one. She's a top offensive threat for Team USA, and she will not only draw penalties, but put opposing teams off their game. Finding a way to harness her energy at the pros and play within the lines will be key, but she's got an abundance of skill.

3. Laila Edwards, RW/D, Wisconsin

Will she be a forward or a defender in the PWHL? It depends who you ask. Her 6'1" frame, vision, and a shot that will leave PWHL goaltenders saying silent prayers, Edwards is a unique prospect. Off the ice, she's one of the most respected people in the game, and will immediately make the team that selects her better whether she's a power forward or an imposing defender.

4. Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State

She plays with power and speed, and is a big game threat. It's hard to assess players coming from weaker NCAA conferences like the AHA, but Janecke is an exception due to her international success with Team USA. Considering intangibles, she's a pro in her approach to the sport, and her adaptability to any role she's given.

5. Lacey Eden, RW, Wisconsin

With USA she's proved herself as a valuable energy player capable of playing a checking line role, disrupting the attack, forechecking relentlessly, and hounding the puck. In the NCAA, she has those traits, but has more electrically used that speed and hockey sense to generate offense. Her diverse experiences have her ready to be an impact player.

6. Nelli Laitinen, LD, Minnesota

Capable of playing big minutes against top opponents, Laitinen is the backbone of Finland's future, and will walk into a top four role with a PWHL team. She can handle the physical game, and while Laitinen focuses on defending first, she's a capable puck mover who makes good decisions at the offensive blueline.

7. Kirsten Simms, LW, Wisconsin

With the puck on her stick, Simms is deceptive, and has a skill set you won't see among other PWHL prospects in this draft. She uses her skating to keep all options open, and plays a possession style that can be hard to defend. Big game player, nerves of steel.

8. Emma Peschel, LD, Ohio State

Big and mobile, Peschel uses her 5-foot-10 frame effectively in all three zones to break up the rush, close lanes, and with her reach, can find shooting lanes. She's been slightly overlooked on past powerhouse Ohio State teams, but that's about to change, and those who know, know Peschel is pro ready now.

9. Sydney Morrow RD, Minnesota

She can contribute offensively and loves to take the body. Morrow will be a boost on the power play, and 5-on-5 will be a threat to join the rush.

10. Elyssa Biederman, C, Colgate

Her unabated approach to pursuing the puck impacts the game in all three zones. She's certainly undersized, but he drive, scoring ability, and skating help her mitigate that aspect. Biederman is going to be an immediate fan favourite.

11. Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell

A physically strong blueliner who makes good decisions with the puck at the lines. She might actually find more offensive success professionally, but will thrive facing top lines while quietly contributing.

12. Issy Wunder, C, Princeton

Her 5-foot-11 frame, and balanced offensive abilities that make her equal parts playmaker and power forward will lend well in the PWHL. She might start on a third line, but Wunder has top six potential.

13. Josefin Bouveng, LW, Minnesota

Has the hockey IQ needed to be effective in the PWHL and is only getting better with each campaign in the WCHA. Bouveng sees the ice well and can thread the needle with her passes, but she's also capable of keeping it and scoring herself.

14. Vivian Jungels, RD, Wisconsin

Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL.

15. Lily Shannon, C, Northeastern

Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset in itself, and as Northeastern's captain, she's showing a more versatile game, including offensively. Shannon is a name on the rise early.

16. Sara Swiderski, LD, Ohio State

Capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively, Swiderski has shown more consistency from game-to-game and shift-to-shift as her final NCAA campaign progresses. Not going to be a high producing defender in the PWHL, but will provide consistency.

17. Avi Adam, C, Cornell

She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. Adam also got off to a strong start offensively showing the upside she's continued to develop during her time at Cornell. Team preference could send her down a few rounds, but Adam is going to be a welcomed addition to a middle six.

18. Sloane Matthews, C, Ohio State

Not afraid to do all the unheralded items in a game like block shots, take away sticks in the neutral zone, and forecheck with purpose. The result is some opportunistic scoring from the Ohio State veteran. She's not going to put up huge numbers, but will make a team better and adds positive intangibles. When you dig into her advanced stats, there's even more to like.

19. Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern

Consistent, defends well taking away time and space and using good angles to the puck. Constantinople has also shown offensive growth in each season with Northeastern. She could turn into a sneaky-good pick up. Finds ways to get pucks through traffic.

20. Tova Henderson, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out. Loves to block shots.

21. Thea Johansson, C, Minnesota-Duluth

Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Good analytics as well.

22. Alyssa Regalado, D, Cornell

Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. Showing solid offensive growth this season on a Cornell team that has been producing well balanced two-way pros.

23. MaryKate O'Brien, LW, Minnesota-Duluth

A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively looking like she's just wearing down her opponents and all of a sudden she's got the puck on her stick with room to attack.

24. Casey Borgiel, D, Colgate

Borgiel's offensive game blossomed last year. She's a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster this summer.

25. Brooke Disher, RD, Ohio State

She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive.

26. Jamie Nelson, RW, Minnesota

Solid two way game with offensive upside. She got to be the focal point at Minnesota State before moving to Minnesota this year to hone her game alongside a wealth of future pros.

27. Reichen Kirchmair, F, Providence

Coming from a weaker program, Kirchmair has had the chance to play a top line role and get on the ice in every situation.

28. Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson

Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories

29. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia

The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, particularly given the league has development time in preseason. Her upside remains highly tempting.

30. Kendall Butze, RD, Penn State

A good distributor who is playing key moments for a powerhouse Penn State program. The toughest question for players from Penn State is, can it translate to the pros? The program is so dominant in the weaker AHA that stats can be deceiving.

31. Jordan Ray, RW, Yale

One of the most consistent producers in ECAC hockey over the last four years, Ray is an intelligent distributor of the puck. She uses changes of pace as she crosses the offensive blueline to create space and lanes.

32. Maddie Kaiser, C, Minnesota

Having her best offensive campaign after missing significant time for injury. Looked good this summer with USA's Collegiate Select team. Will rise in the draft if she produces consistently in the second half.

33. Jade Iginla, RW, Brown

She remains tough to play against. Playing for Brown, it's hard to know what Iginla's offensive ceiling is, because she's never had the talent to surround herself with like nearly every other player on this list. Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside.

34. Marianne Picard, C, Wisconsin

Analytically, Picard is good on draws, drives possession, and will make a team harder to play against in a checking roll. Offensively she's never been given a scoring roll at Wisconsin

35. Tia Chan, G, UConn

The reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Chan has put up four spectacular seasons statistically and is one of NCAA hockey's most underrated goalies. Her 5-foot-6 stature isn't big by modern women's hockey standards, but she makes up for it in other ways.

36. Zoe Uens, D, Quinnipiac

Solid two-way defender who competes hard. Perhaps an under the radar player who teams will embrace. Plenty of successful Quinnipiac players in the league showing the program is developing all around athletes with pro havits.

37. Carina DiAntonio, LW, Yale

On pace for career highs to cap off her time at Yale. Consistent producer across her NCAA career. Could evolve in the PWHL. Size is her main drawback.

38. Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College

Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. Bourque is getting the most out of a primetime role with Union, and facing top teams, she carries the load.

39. Megan McKay, LD, Clarkson

The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and will be a top pairing blueliner with Clarkson after transferring from Merrimack. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process.

40. Madelyn Christian, LW, Penn State

Creative and a good finisher, Christian is a good skater who plays a possession game. Numbers don't tell the full story at Penn State, so teams will be watching her physical compete and what she does off the puck.

41. Katelyn Roberts, RW, Penn State

Good on ice instincts, and can play a power game. Sometimes stops her feet which won't fly in the PWHL. Certainly has the upside to step in and compete.

42. Ashley Messier, RD, Minnesota-Duluth

A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically. Good shot blocker who will likely find her way in this league due to her hockey IQ.

43. Katie DeSa, G, Penn State

One of the most consistent goalies across her NCAA career, in a decidedly thin season in net.

44. Alexis Petford, C, Colgate

Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. Transferring to Colgate allowed Petford to continue her offensive play, all while learning to compete against tougher components.

45. Laurence Frenette, RW, Quinnipiac

After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Better to judge her draft status by where she ends in March rather than what she's doing now as new layers to her game continue to unfold.

46. Krista Parkonnen, LD, Minnesota-Duluth

Steady defender with plenty of international experience. Could slot into a bottom pairing.

47. McKenna Van Gelder, C, Cornell

Has never quite reached her potential in the NCAA, but Van Gelder continues to play a positive possession game at Cornell and should get a good look in the PWHL.

48. Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University

Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Might need a year in Europe, but she looks capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now.

49. Emerson Jarvis, F, Quinnipiac

More of a blue collar player. Might need a year in Europe to build offensively, but she could play a checking line role.

50. Lara Beecher, RW, Clarkson

Beecher is a player who has flourished following her transfer from Vermont. Showcasing her upside after the move.

2026 European PWHL Draft Rankings

1. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea

Nieminen is physical, plays a power forward game, and has proven her ability at every level, including internationally with Finland. She's declaring, and will be an immediate veteran scoring option, power play addition, and physical presence to contend with.

2. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas

Viivi Vainikka wants to play in this league. Most thought she'd be entering the draft this year, but inevitably, she chose to return to Sweden for the Olympic year. The young forward is fast, can handle the physical game, and would look good in a second line role in the league. More of a playmaker than a goal scorer.

3. Jenni Hiirikoski, D, Lulea

At the Lidl Hockey Games, Hiirikoski looked renewed. The struggles of last season looked gone and she was herself, the stable, puck moving, highly intelligent defender she is. Yes, Hiirikoski is undersized and aging, but in a growing PWHL, she can provide veteran stability and run a power play like few out there. She's a lock for the Hall of Fame as the most decorated defender in the history of women's hockey. Even in a secondary role, Hiirikoski is a blueline upgrade on any PWHL team.

4. Elisa Holopainen, F, Frolunda

Plenty of skill. A great shooter. Looking more confident physically. Holopainen is a young player still getting better and while there could be growing pains in the PWHL, she's got a toolkit that sets her apart. On speed and skill alone, she can contribute in the PWHL, the physicality and her willingness to engage in tight spaces are two question marks that remain.

5. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda

She's arguably the best goalie in the world playing outside North America, and the best pro goaltender not in the PWHL. Switzerland's starter is calm in her crease. If she declares, which it's expected she will, Brandli is the top goaltender in the draft and teams will target her sooner than later in the draft.

6. Nadia Mattivi, D, Lulea

Last year won the SDHL's Defender of the Year as a rookie after captaining Boston University the season before. The Italian national team member is off to a torrid start. Almost certainly won't make it to the 2026 PWHL Draft as she's already a free agent after declaring for a previous draft. She's big and has a mean streak.

7. Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda

A top four stalwart for Team Finland. Rantala is one of the top blueliners in Europe and should be able to transition seamlessly to the pros. Looking solid again and can undoubtedly transition to North America.

8. Estelle Duvin, F, SC Bern

A skilled scorer with an abundance of international experience, Duvin could be a hidden gem in the right situation in North America. She's the reigning back-to-back MVP in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League.

9. Hanna Thuvik, F, Brynas

Plenty of speed and compete, Thuvik is still only 23, but she's proven herself a consistent threat in the SDHL and has emerged as one of Sweden's top players internationally.

10. Sofie Lundin, F, Frolunda

A highly intelligent player, Lundin had a brief stint in North America, which is perhaps the biggest red flag. She left Ohio State to return to Europe, so there's certainly a question of whether her game can transfer to the North American style. She's got the skill set, and has blossomed offensively in the SDHL, and with teams looking for scoring, Lundin could be a name considered.

11. Emma Nuutinen, F, Kiekko-Espoo

The 5-foot-10 forward has experience at the pro and NCAA levels in North America, has played at the Olympics and World Championships for Finland, and is ripping up the stat sheet, albeit in weak Finnish league. She's already PWHL eligible after declaring for the inaugural draft. Adding a veteran with her size, smarts, and ability to finish

12. Michela Pejzlova, F, Ambri Piotta

A veteran who remains one of Czechia's most consistent threats. Pejzlova lit up her time in the NCAA, and has put up impressive numbers, albeit in weaker leagues, in Finland and Switzerland. Pejzlova might be a player who chooses to never come to the PWHL, but if she does, she'll add experience to a middle six.

13. Rahel Enzler, F, EV Zug

Finds open space well and has good puck skills. Enzler knows where to be on the ice, and has emerged as one of Europe's top scorers and a top line player for Switzerland. With NCAA experience under her belt, North American pro hockey isn't out of reach, and Enzler is considering declaring.

14. Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas

She's one of Czechia's most consistent blueliners internationally, and is still getting better. At only 22, Cajanova has experience playing against the best on the planet at the World Championships, and has never looked out of place. She's mobile, and defends well with her positioning. Off to a very strong start this season showing more consistency.

15. Emma Forsgren, D, Djurgardens

A mobile defender who continues to grow and improve each season not only in the SDHL but also as a member of Sweden's national team. Still only 23, Forsgren is showing signs of offensive growth this season and is on pace to smash her personal bests.

16. Lara Christen, SC Bern

Just a rock solid defender for Switzerland. She doesn't win you over with flash and risk taking, she wins you over with consistency, decision making, and a calming presence.

17. Ena Nystrom, G, Brynas

The Norwegian netminder is putting up solid numbers in the SDHL. She is already better than some of the goalies who will be in backup roles this season in the PWHL and would be a good insurance policy for a PWHL team looking for competition in their crease.

18. Paula Bergstrom, D, Frolunda

Bergstrom has always been a consistent defender both in the NCAA and internationally. This year she's expanded her skill set and is contributing more with the puck. Would look good on a third pairing in the PWHL.

19. Emilia Vesa, F, Frolunda

Vesa isn't going to light up the North American score sheet, but she will provide size, experience, and secondary contributions. She's undervalued for how she plays the game in Europe, and it could actually translate to more for her in the PWHL.

20. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa

The ZhHL's Defender of the Year in 2025, Batalova is a 29-year-old defender who likes to join the play and is a strong distributor of the puck. She's led the Russian league in assists by a defender four times and twice in points, including last season recording 14 goals and 40 points in 42 games. Two issues exist for every Russian player right now, which is the lack of top competition they're facing, and the massive adjustment ahead from Olympic sized ice with ample time and space, and limited physicality, to the PWHL.

21. Nina Pirogova, D, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

The 5-foot-8 two-way defender can transport the puck and has a good shot. She's been one of Russia's top scoring blueliners since first representing Russia internationally at 16. Now 26, she tied for the ZhHL defensive scoring lead last season with 40 points in 42 games.

22. Anna Shibanova, D, Agidel Ufa

The veteran first represented Russia internationally more than a decade ago and has been a stalwart on the Russian blueline since. A six-time All-Star in the ZhHL, Shibanova is one of a handful of experienced defenders who could contribute with upside in the PWHL.

23. Jennina Nylund, F, Brynas

There's no doubt Nylund could step into a role with a PWHL team immediately. She's mature, doesn't shy away from physical play, has North American experience in the NCAA, and is a staple on Finland's national team. Good all-around addition.

24. Elin Svensson, F, Brynas

At 5-foot-10, she has the size and is becoming more bullish in her game as a power forward. She's only 23 and has an option for an extra season on her contract that could leave her in Sweden for another season, which wouldn't be the worst thing as she continues to develop.

25. Valeria Tarakanova, G, Agidel Ufa

Big and tracks well. Can get deep in her crease with a slightly unorthodox butterfly, but she's decorated, and has proven she can elevate her game against stronger competition, just not in recent years with Russia banned from international play. Even if she started as a third goalie, there's a ton of upside to giving Tarakanova a look.

26. Justine Reyes, F, MoDo

Standout scorer in the NCAA, standout scorer in four different pro leagues. In a league getting deeper, and rapidly expanding, finding a pro veteran like Reyes, who could sign as a free agent when her year ends could be a major boost to a team.

27. Julia Liikala, F, Ambri Piotti

One of Finland's top players and a national team veteran, Liikala will hopefully move to Sweden in the coming seasons to play against stronger competition. She's skilled and has produced everywhere she's gone.

28. Ida Kuoppala, F, Skelleftea

Does a lot more than score. Kuoppala could step into a bottom six role and be a welcomed and experienced addition.

29. Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens

Inserting Pettet to a lineup in the PWHL would be a no-brainer. She has multiple NCAA titles, has captained Wisconsin and Djurgardens, plays a 200-foot game, and even represented Canada at the U-18 level.

30. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo

Undersized but has great puck skills. She is deceptive and has soft hands, and plays an intelligent two-way game.

North American Watch List

- Alexis Paddington, F, MoDo

- Cameron Sikich, D, Lulea

- Leah Stecker, D, Penn State

- Taylor Otremba, C, Minnesota State

- Sena Catterall, C, Clarkson

- Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University

- Sarah Paul, RW, Minnesota

- Sara Stewart, F, Colgate

- Grace Wolfe, D, St. Cloud State

- Emerson O’Leary, F, Princeton

- Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State

- Emilie Lavoie, F, Concordia

- Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence

- Kyla Josifovic, F, Connecticut

- JoJo Chobak, G, St. Cloud State

- Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University

- Whitney Tuttle, F, Minnesota State

- Grace Campbell, G, Boston College

- Sydney Healey, F, Boston University

- Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson

- Jaden Bogden, F, Northeastern

- India McDadi, F, Brown

- Jane Kuehl, F, Princeton

- Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University

- JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia

- Alexia Moreau, F, Holy Cross

- Makayla Javier, D, Mercyhurst

- Svenja Voight, F, St. Cloud State

- Erica Plourde, F, New Brunswick

- Martina Fedel, G, Guelph

European Watch List

- Sini Karjalainen, D, Skelleftea

- Jenna Goodwin, F, Frolunda

- Kylie Aquaro, F, EV Bozano

- Lindsay Agnew, D, Linkoping

- Linnéa Johansson, F, Lulea

- Neena Brick, F, MoDo

- Sydney Pedersen, D, MoDo

- Emily Nix, F, Frolunda

- Teghan Inglis, D, HV71

- Lauren Bellefontaine, F, Farjestad

- Ida Boman, G, Farjestad

- Sinja Leeman, F, SC Bern

- Clara Rozier, F, SC Bern

- Annika Fazokas, D, EV Zug

- Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo

- Kaitlin Jockins, F, Djurgardens

- Sara Boucher, F, Rogle

- Julie Gough, F, Farjestad

- Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens

- Kennedy Bobyck, F, HV71

- Rachel Weiss, F, HV71

- Madie Leidt, F, Linkoping

- Charli Kettyle, D, Lulea

- Melissa Jefferies, D, Frolunda

- Adriana Van de Leest, D, HV71

- Sophie Helgeson, D, Linkoping

- Rae Breton, D, Farjestad

- Stephanie Neatby, G, HV71

- Darya Gredzen, G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk

- Valeria Merkusheva, G, Tornado Dmitrov

- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea

- Gabby Jones, F, SDE

- Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE

- Ronja Hark, D, Memmingen

- Carina Strobel, D, Memmingen

- Daria Gleißner, D, Memmingen

- Valeria Ivanova, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg

- Yelizaveta Shkalyova, F, Tornado Moscow Region

- Franziska Feldmeier, F, Eisbaren Berlin