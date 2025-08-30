Finland put in another strong performance at the Women's Euro Hockey Tour in Kloten, Switzerland and now sit as the only undefeated team at the event. After an opening loss to Finland, Czechia also picked up their first win of the tournament.

Finland Beats Sweden

After Lina Ljungblom got Sweden on the board first in the opening frame, Finland found their way offensively in the second period. Finland took an opportunistic route to scoring in the frame capitalizing off Swedish mistakes. Julia Liikala tied the game for Finland after winning a foot race to a puck after a Swedish defender lost her footing.

Less than three minutes later, Emilia Vesa put home the go ahead goal for Finland taking a pretty feed from Liikala net front.

Finland continued their second period run with a pretty 2-on-1 goal by Viivi Vainikka who finished a give and go with Jennina Nylund on the rush.

Sweden would get one back late in the frame with Elin Svensson finding open ice and collecting a rebound to beat Emilia Krykko.

In the third period, Noora Tulus and Vainikka added to Finland's lead giving the Finns a 5-2 lead, which is how the game would end.

Kaltounkova Plays Hero For Czechia

After struggling in their opening game of the Women's Euro Hockey Tour, Czechia continued to look out of sorts against Switzerland early on. Nicole Vallario and Lara Stalder scored for the Swiss in the first period giving the host team a 2-0 lead.

In the second period the teams traded goals as Boston University rookie Anezka Cabelova got her first of the event, followed by an Alina Muller power play goal. Kristyna Kaltounkova, the 2025 PWHL first overall pick, pulled Czechia within one sending the game to the third period with Switzerland leading 3-2.

Only 34 seconds into the third period, Michaela Pejzlova scored the equalizer. After that point, both netminders, Saskia Maurer for Switerzland, and Klara Peslarova for Czechia, shut the door sending the game to extra time.

In the shootout, Kaltounkova went between her legs for the 4-3 winner.