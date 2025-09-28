Italian National Women's Hockey Team Members Preparing For The 2026 Olympics

Hosting the 2026 Olympics is no small task for Italy, and in some sports, like women's ice hockey, that come with an automatic big into the tournament, it's an even larger job to field a competitive roster.

The women's hockey tournament has historically been dominated by Canada and USA, with Finland and Czechia making pushes. Italy sits well outside the competitive field in the IIHF world rankings. The tournament will feature 10 teams, but Italy is currently ranked 17th. They did however, win their way into the Division 1A World Championships this year.

Similar to China in 2022, Italy has recruited a number of dual passport players who were born and trained outside of Italy, but have come to Italy to bolster their national roster.

Many of those players, and a handful of domestically born and trained players are busy preparing for the games.

Della Rovere Aiming For PWHL Return

After playing in the PWHL during the league's inaugural season, Harvard grad Kristin Della Rovere spent last season with the EV Bozen Eagles leading the EWHL in scoring with 48 points in only 20 games. This year, Della Rovere is attempting a comeback to the PWHL earning a free agent invitation to Toronto Sceptres' training camp. She also made her World Championship debut last year with Italy helping them earn promotion.

Fortino Brings Olympic Experience

Laura Fortino was the first big name to sign on to the process of joining Italy in time for the 2026 Olympics, but she had an additional hurdle. Unlike many of the dual passport players, Fortino represented her birth-nation at multiple international competitions, including two Olympic Games where she won a gold, silver, and was named a tournament All-Star in 2018. With Canada, Fortino gained valuable international experience, and was considered one of the top blueliners in the world. At 34, she can still make an impact for Italy in Milano Cortina.

Dual Passport Players Ready To Competed

Justine Reyes has scored at or over a point-per-game in various pro leagues for more than half a decade. She is going to be a threat for Italy and after playing with EV Bozen last year, she's in Sweden this year with MoDo. Reyes got into her first games with Italy this summer in a series against Japan. She'll be joined by other notable dual passport players Kayla Tutino and Kristen Guerriero.

Domestic Players Will Make An Impact

While Italy's roster will be bolstered by dual passport players, some of their domestically trained players will make an impact as well.

Nadia Mattivi leads that charge having one numerous Best Defender awards at World Championship tournament's with Italy. She captained Boston University in the NCAA and last year was named the SDHL Defender of the Year with Luleå. She's off to a fantastic start again this season scoring well over a point-per-game. Mattivi is a likely candidate to make the jump to the PWHL next season.

Netminder Martina Fedel is perhaps Italy's most important player. She's entering her fifth season at the University of Guelph. In 2024 she was U Sports' OUA Goaltender of the Year, and followed it up with an OUA Second Team All-Star nod in 2025. Fedel didn't allow a goal in her four appearances for Italy at the 2025 World Championships posting four shutouts to lead Italy to promotion.

Others including Matilde Fantin, who is playing for Penn State this season, and Anna Caumo who also played in the NCAA last season.