Kelsey DiClaudio Seizes Golden Opportunity On World Stage

In any sport, there can be only one "best."

At the inaugural women's Para Ice Hockey World Championships, Team USA was clearly the best team, and USA's offensive star, Kelsey DiClaudio, was clearly the best player in the world.

USA won gold, defeating Canada 7-1 in the final, and they outscored their opponents 35-1 in the four game tournament. In the gold medal game, DiClaudio scored four goals and five points. One of those gold medal game goals was a "Michigan." She was named the tournament's Best Forward and MVP leading all scorers with 11 goals and 15 points in four games.

DiClaudio immediately deflected her own personal successes and accolades to her teammates.

"I wouldn't be able to produce the way I do on the ice without my teammates," DiClaudio told The Hockey News. "We are such a tight knit group, we are so supportive of each other, we pick each other up when we're down, and we never stop fighting for each other. I love this game so much and I have so much fun when I'm playing, but being able to lead this team means so much to me, these girls mean so much to me."

DiClaudio plays her club sled hockey for the Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins as the only woman on the roster. She was also the first woman to ever play for USA's National Development Team.

According to USA head coach Rose Misiewicz, DiClaudio wasn't just the best player at this year's first ever World Championship, but she's the best player in the world, period.

"Kelsey is the best women’s sled player in the world, I would say hands down," said Misiewicz.

"What she showed here this week with her skills and her leadership is unreal. She drives this team to get going, the intensity, she takes the team on her back, and is really that impact player every single game."

Lena Schroeder of Norway was named the tournament's Best Defender, while Australia's Erika Gosney was named Best Goaltender. While the first ever women's Para Ice Hockey World Championships were filled with memorable performances by memorable performers, none topped Kelsey DiClaudio and Team USA.



